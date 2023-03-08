Austin Butler has received awards throughout the past year thanks to his newest lead role in Elvis. The chance for an Oscar award increases with Elvis receiving eight Academy Award nominations. Butler is a talented actor who has been making a name for himself in the entertainment industry for the past decade.

He has appeared in a variety of movies and TV shows that show off his range and versatility as an actor. Whether he is playing a lead role or supporting character in The Shannara Chroniclesor Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Butler manages to captivate audiences with his performances.

10 'Aliens in the Attic' (2009)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 34%

A group of four aliens is preparing to invade Earth with a mind control weapon that only affects adults. The Pearson family heroically defends their vacation home against that same group. Luckily for the people of Earth, an alien betrays its kind and joins the Pearson children, including Jake, played by Austin Butler, in the battle against his kind.

At the age of 18, Austin Butler lands his first feature film role as the younger brother in the Pearson family. He co-starred with Ashley Tisdale, J.K. Simmons, and Josh Peck. This movie didn't do too well at the box office, but nevertheless, it's a feel-good movie that brings out laughs from anyone that watches.

9 'The Dead Don't Die' (2019)

Image via Focus Features

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 55%

In the small town of Centerville, the Earth is changing with cellphones no longer working and polar fracking. Slowly, the townees are attacked by zombies that reanimate. Overnight the beloved town is overrun as everyone tries to escape this sudden zombie invasion. Butler plays the role of Jack, a young hipster who tragically becomes a zombie.

Regardless of this being one of Butler's smaller movie roles, he is joined by a well-stacked cast, including Adam Driver, Danny Glover, Bill Murray, and Selena Gomez. As a young traveler with a couple of friends, he must fight the zombies to get into town. Unfortunately, he doesn't survive the night, but his humor helps spread a little happiness during such a tough and stressful situation.

8 'Sharpay's Fabulous Adventure' (2011)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 60%

Sharpay Evans' (Ashley Tisdale) life after graduation seemed underwhelming at first, as she continues performing at the Lava Springs Country Club. Trying to turn her life around, Evans luckily meets a famous producer who offers her the chance to land a role in his newest show on Broadway. With an ultimatum of working at the Lava Springs, if this doesn't pan out, she works her butt off to make it happen and meets Peyton Leverett (Austin Butler), who saves her from total downfall.

Two years later, Butler co-stars with Tisdale, the Disney High School Musical star once more. He plays an aspiring filmmaker who will do anything to make sure that Sharpay gets her big break. Butler's performance is the highlight of the movie with his charm and genuine care for their hopefully successful careers. The two falling in love made the movie better.

7 'Life Unexpected' (2010-2011)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 71%

This series aired for two seasons following Lux Cassidy (Britt Robertson) as she petitions to get emancipated. Unfortunately, she needs her birth parents' signatures to move forward. Once she finds her biological parents, Nate Bazile (Kristoffer Polaha) and Cate Cassidy (Shiri Appleby), they learn to have a relationship together as they gain custody. She makes friends with the popular quarterback, Jones Mager (Austin Butler).

Jones Mager treated Cassidy with respect: Butler's performance is like a breath of fresh air compared to everything Cassidy had to deal with. Although he is more than confident and independent, Butler portrayed his character as someone who really wants to get to know Cassidy for who she is, given her mysterious side.

6 'The Defenders' (2010-2011)

Image via CBS

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 74%

The Defenders follows two defense attorneys in Las Vegas. In Season 1, Episode 10, Austin Butler guest stars as Cody Dennis. He's a young man that was arrested in possession of several shotguns with the serial numbers scratched off. This could be due to his close relationship with his grandfather, who sells guns illegally.

Butler lands a serious and emotional role in The Defenders as Dennis. His character allowed him to show off his ability to portray a character with a terrible past and current life. Even with his single appearance, the emotional scene of him pleading for his grandpa not to incriminate himself would make anyone's heartache.

5 'Elvis' (2022)

Image via Warner Bros.

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 77%

The Elvis movie follows Elvis Presley's (Austin Butler) life from his childhood in the 1940s. This American rock and roll singer was given a chance to be in the spotlight after being discovered in the early 1950s by Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks). Focusing closely on the relationship between Presley and the Colonel, the audience gets a glimpse of what the rock star went through until his passing.

Baz Luhrmann's iconic biographical drama is directed with narration by Presley's manager, Colonel Parker. As Presley, Butler proved that he was the right actor to play Elvis leading to a career-making role that put his name back in the world's mouths. His phenomenal performance and authenticity to the role is what stole the charts and now eight Academy Award nominations.

4 'The Shannara Chronicles' (2016-2017)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 79%

The show is based on the trilogy series of Terry Brooks' fantasy novels, The Sword of Shannara. Three heroes protect an ancient tree to stop the escape of banished demons. Butler lands the lead role of Wil Ohmsford, a half-human, and half-elf destined to help save the Four Lands from an evil demon army from destroying the world.

This epic quest to save the world was a perfect role for Butler. Despite being aware of the popularity with these books, Butler manages to convey a sense of vulnerability and determination to make his character as relatable as possible. His character, Ohmsford, feels the pressure of being the last heir of the Shannara bloodline, and Butler can impressively transfer that onscreen.

3 'The Carrie Diaries' (2013)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 83%

As a prequel to Sex and the City, the series aired for two seasons on The CW. Carrie Bradshaw (AnnaSophia Robb) spends her junior year of high school exploring New York City, interning at a law firm, and working at her dream job at a magazine company. She spends time trying to figure things out while having an on-and-off again relationship with Sebastian Kydd (Austin Butler).

Butler plays the role of Bradshaw's love interest, Sebastian Kydd. In this fashion, friendships, and sweeping romance-type show, Butler is a central character that makes numerous appearances throughout both seasons. With a character that oozes charisma and charm, Butler outshines in this role through the depth and complexity he puts into his character.

2 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' (2019)

Image via Columbia Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 85%

In this critically acclaimed Quentin Tarantino film, it follows the story of a fading actor, Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio), and his stunt double, Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt), as they try to make a name for themselves in the film industry after murder rumors follow Booth. Austin Butler plays the role of Tex Watson, who was a central part of the Manson family.

Unlike his usual roles, Butler played a fictional character based on the real-life murderer of the same name. His performance is intense and captivating, especially as the movie's antagonist. Although Butler's screen time was limited, he proved he could hold his own along with A-list actors such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, and Margot Robbie.

1 'Arrow' (2012-2020)

Image via Warner Bros. Television

Rotten Tomatoes score: 87%

This popular superhero series follows the DC Comics character Oliver Queen, better known as Green Arrow (Stephen Amell), as he fights crime and corruption. Throughout the series, Queen meets people, makes new friends within the Arrowverse episodes, and certainly makes enemies. In the third season, Butler appears as Chase, a DJ but secretly a member of the League of Assassins with a mission to kill a certain someone.

Despite only being in one season, Butler played his part well for the short time he was on the show. He lets the audience feel how fun-loving yet dangerous of a character he can be. Throughout the episodes, the intensity of his scenes seemed to set the stage for the story arc. With an established cast, it could've been difficult to acclimate, but he did it well.

