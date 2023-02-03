There's no denying that Austin Butler's performance in Elvis is nothing short of amazing, but one aspect of his work on the film has always been peculiar. After the production of the movie was completed, and throughout its promotion during the awards circuit, Butler seemed to keep the accent that made him sound like the King of Rock and Roll. This seemed to confuse audiences as he evidently didn't speak like that before working on the Baz Luhrmann project, which recently returned to theaters in a limited engagement. Even Vanessa Hudgens, Butler's ex-girlfriend, made fun of the situation through a social media post. In an interview with Variety, Butler declared that he is dropping the accent for good:

“I am getting rid of the accent, but I have probably damaged my vocal cords with all that singing,” Butler said. “One song took 40 takes.”

The actor, who recently commented on his experience working on Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Part Two, had previously mentioned that Elvis Presley would always be a part of him due to his work on the performance lasting for around three years. Just this past month, portraying Elvis earned Butler his first Academy Award nomination for Best Actor. Besides being a strong contender for an Oscar, the film has already allowed Butler to win a People's Choice Award and several prizes from diverse film critic associations across the country, marking the performance as a breakthrough in the actor's career.

Elvis was Luhrmann's return to the big screen after releasing The Great Gatsby, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Carey Mulligan, nine years prior. The musical biopic flies through the most important moments in the King's life, from being inspired by church choirs in his childhood to the unhealthy workload that would lead to his premature death. Tom Hanks plays Colonel Tom Parker in the movie, Elvis' manager and the person who introduced him to the mainstream music industry. The film will compete for eight different Academy Awards when the ceremony takes place on March 12.

Butler will next appear in Dune: Part Two. Denis Vielleneuve comes back to the director chair in the sequel that will take audiences back to the world of Arrakis, where Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) and Chani (Zendaya) will continue their fight against conspirators who seek to exploit the planet and completely destroy Paul's family. The highly anticipated film is scheduled to hit theaters on November 3, around two years after the release of its predecessor.

Elvis is now available to stream on HBO Max.