iCarly ran on Nickelodeon for six seasons starting back in 2007, and starred a mix of Nickelodeon vets and up-and-comers. Miranda Cosgrove and Jerry Trainor both hopped from Drake and Josh to playing brother and sister Spencer and Carly, while Jennette McCurdy and Nathan Kress played friends-turned-couple Sam and Freddie.

RELATED: 'iCarly' Showrunner Ali Schouten on Crafting the Revival and Bringing Back Characters From the Original Series

Aside from its hilarious main cast, iCarly also featured several notable actors, whether they were long-time stars, yet to get their breakout role, or even lived in the White House.

Austin Butler As Jake Krandle

Long before he was leaving us all shook up as Elvis Presley in the 2022 biopic Elvis, Austin Butler was leaving tweens with hearts in their eyes with appearances on various television shows, including a guest stint on iCarly.

Butler played Jake Krandle for a single episode of Season 1, the school heartthrob who Carly promises can perform on her next webisode. When it comes time to hear him sing, Carly's horrified to learn he's a terrible singer, unlike the character's portrayer, whose real voice was used in Elvis.

Emma Stone As Heather

It was somewhere between voicing London's pooch Ivana on The Suite Life of Zack and Cody and becoming an Academy Award winner for La La Land that actress Emma Stone appeared on iCarly.

Stone played Heather, an iCarly superfan who fangirls over spotting Carly, Sam, Freddie, and Spencer hanging out and goes as far as screaming and sitting on their laps in a moment of hysteria.

Jordan Fisher As Clark

Although Jordan Fisher got his big break with Disney roles like Seacat in Teen Beach Movie, the love interest of Dove Cameron's character on Liv and Maddie, and numerous magical performances like his "You're Welcome" duet with Lin-Manuel Miranda and voicing the lead in 4*Town from Turning Red, one of the triple threat's first roles was on Nickelodeon.

RELATED: Attention 4*Townies: 'Turning Red' Manga Spinoff to Focus on the Fictional Boy Band

Fisher played Clark in a Season 3 episode all about Carly's speed-dating endeavor in an attempt to find a date to a dance. Alongside Fisher in the speed-dating was future Gleefavorite Chord Overstreet in his first television role.

Jen Lilley As Moni

Although soap opera-turned-Hallmark Channel star Jen Lilley now has numerous works under her belt, she got her start with several appearances on hit TV shows, including in the special crossover event of Nickelodeon's iCarly and Victorious.

Lilley played Moni, an ex-girlfriend of Spencer's who used her hairstyling and makeup expertise to give Carly, Sam, Freddie and Gibby makeovers in the iParty With Victorious crossover.

David Archuleta As Himself

Only a few months after being crowned American Idol Season 7's runner-up, David Archuleta got his very first acting gig, playing a slightly fictionalized version of himself.

RELATED: American Idols Who Guest Starred On TV Shows

Archuleta appeared as a contestant on iCarly's version of the reality singing show called America Sings, in which he lost to another singer due to a scam but scored a guest appearance on Carly's web show for being hers and Sam's favorite contestant.

Tina Fey As Herself

Long after Tina Fey shot to fame thanks to Saturday Night Live and 30 Rock, the comedian made a guest appearance on iCarly alongside another former SNL cast member.

When the iCarly cast gets asked to make a guest appearance on Jimmy Fallon's show in Season 5, they go to New York and not only meet Fallon, but fellow guest Tina Fey, who both appear as themselves.

Taran Killam As Agent Kinsey

From Saturday Night Live to Disney Channel to acting alongside his wife Cobie Smulders on How I Met Your Mother, Taran Killam has appeared all over the board in his career, including a very special guest appearance on iCarly.

When Freddie hacks into a military network in order to put Carly in contact with her father, it attracts the attention of the Secret Service, one agent of which is played by Killam.

Harry Styles As Himself

It was between his days as a One Direction boy bander and role as a lead actor in Don't Worry Darling that Harry Styles made a guest appearance as himself on iCarly alongside 1D members Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, and Zayn Malik.

Styles played the biggest role in the Season 6 episode, where Carly accidentally gives him the fictional disease Jungle Worms, leaving him bedridden and unsure whether he can perform on the web show with his bandmates.

RELATED: 'Elvis': Baz Luhrmann Explains Why Harry Styles Wasn't Cast as the Music Icon in Biopic

Jim Parsons As Caleb

It was in the middle of playing the beloved Sheldon Cooper on The Big Bang Theory that actor Jim Parsons made an unexpected guest appearance on iCarly.

Parsons played Caleb in the Season 4 episode, a mental patient who has a high IQ, much like his TBBT character, and makes some wild accusations about the world and Carly after befriending the group.

Michelle Obama As Herself

It was arguably the biggest guest appearance on iCarly when then-First Lady Michelle Obama took some time away from the White House to appear on the show.

Obama played herself, a fan of iCarly, who was impressed by the group's kind hearts after watching an episode of the web show in which Freddie did all he could to help get Carly in context with her father after his plans to come home fell through.

NEXT: 'iCarly' Season 2 Cast and Character Guide: Who's Who in the Revival Show's Second Season?