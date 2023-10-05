The Big Picture Apple's WWII series Masters of the Air follows the camaraderie and loss experienced by the Bloody Hundredth as they conduct dangerous raids over Nazi Germany.

The show highlights the physical and mental toll of combat, with pilots facing capture, death, and serious injuries.

The series, produced by Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg, aims to paint a complete portrait of the team's impact, from their fights in England to German POW camps.

Apple is ready to send Austin Butler into the skies with its upcoming WWII series Masters of the Air. The first images released today see Butler and his talented co-stars in uniform and preparing to take off as part of the "Bloody Hundredth," the 100th Bomb Group deployed in WWII that conducted perilous raids over Nazi Germany on behalf of the Allies while contending with the hostile conditions 25,000 feet in the air. Created by the Band of Brothers and The Pacific team including Stephen Spielberg, Tom Hanks, and Gary Goetzman with director Cary Fukunaga, the nine-episode series premieres on Apple TV+ on January 26.

Like the team's previous two prestigious entries, Masters of the Air intends to show the camaraderie between the members of the Bloody Hundredth and the sense of loss as they face the horrors of war together. Over the course of the conflict, the team would be instrumental in destroying Adolf Hitler's Third Reich, but it wouldn't come without a cost. Many pilots wouldn't make it back home, whether because they were shot down and captured or outright killed. Those that did make it out alive were often badly wounded. No matter how many battle scars, all members took a mental toll thanks to the frightening conditions of combat and the constant loss of their brothers.

The images spotlight the stellar cast including Academy Award nominees Butler and Barry Keoghan alongside Callum Turner, Anthony Boyle, Nate Mann, Rafferty Law, Josiah Cross, Branden Cook, and Ncuti Gatwa. Donning large coats and loading into their aircraft, the team is ready to brave the freezing cold, low oxygen conditions. While their bond is on full display, it will soon be tested as they face the fires of war and members of the Hundredth fall. The series is massive in scope, tracking the team's fight from the fields and villages of Southeast England to the brutal German prisoner-of-war camps all in an effort to paint a complete portrait of their impact.

'Masters of the Air' Captures a Critical Moment in WWII

Image via Apple TV+

Masters of the Air is based on the book by Donald L. Miller and scripted by John Orloff. The limited series is a collaboration between Apple Studios, Spielberg's Amblin Entertainment, and Playtone which Hanks and Goetzman executive produce under. Speaking to the importance of Miller's original story, Goetzman shared a statement praising the talented cast and crew for their efforts and emphasizing the point of bringing the brotherhood of the Bloody Hundredth to screens:

"Masters of the Air is a salute to the brave men of the 8th Air Force, who, through their courage and brotherhood, helped defeat Nazi Germany in World War II. Tom and Steven have always wanted to visualize cinematically what our author Don Miller has called, this ‘singular event in the history of warfare.' We’re thrilled that Apple TV+ has given us the opportunity to combine the efforts of so many talented people, on-screen and behind the camera, to tell this important story.”

Masters of the Air debuts with two episodes on January 26 followed by new episodes every Friday through March 15, 2024. Check out the new images below.