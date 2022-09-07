The International Man of Mystery himself is back, baby, yeah! For the Austin Powers franchise's 25th anniversary, the HMV store is offering an exclusive, limited edition box set for all three films, delivery in the U.K. only. The set will include Blu-ray copies of each movie on top of all the other shagadelic features, and is available to pre-order on their site now!

This brand-new trilogy box set is in honor of comedian Mike Myers' raunchy spy legacy, Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery, turning 25 this year. What began as a psychedelic spoof of the suave Bond films, Myers' titular character became a smash hit among audiences, raking in over $53 million domestically. In the days of VHS, Powers reigned supreme, offering fans an entire reel of bloopers post-credits, and the following two sequels steamrolled over their predecessors, garnering upwards of $200 million each. Clearly fans were just as enamored with the charismatic Austin Powers as his adoring ladies. Now, for a limited time, lucky U.K. fans can own the entire set on Blu-ray with exclusive 60s artwork for £29.99 ($35.54 in USD).

Beginning with the first of the trilogy, International Man of Mystery, fans were first introduced to the charming playboy Austin Powers, in all his blue velvet and lace wonder, 25 years ago in 1997. Played by Myers, Austin is an enigmatic secret agent in the 1960s who is constantly at odds with his hilarious arch-nemesis Dr. Evil (also Myers) who is determined to take over the world, and profit by demanding one million billion dollars. After Dr. Evil manages to cryogenically freeze himself, Powers offers to go into cryostasis as well, meant to be unfrozen if Dr. Evil should ever return from his icy capsule in space. Naturally, three decades later, he returns and Powers is assigned a partner, Vanessa (Elizabeth Hurley) to help acclimate him to the changed culture of the 90s.

In the sequel Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, Dr. Evil is back to torment Powers and the world, by inventing a time machine to take him back to the 60s. With another cast of celebrities, Powers joins forces with Felicity Shagwell (Heather Graham) to travel back in time in order to retrieve the mojo Dr. Evil stole from him. In an action-packed adventure of world domination, deceit and more of the groovy 60s, as well as Myers, Myers and Myers, the Powers sequel proved fans couldn't get enough of his inexplicable allure. Spoilers, Austin is able to save the world once again from the evil clutches of Dr. Evil, and gets the girl... again.

The time-traveling saga continues in Austin Powers in Goldmember, but this time with Beyoncé Knowles as Foxxy Cleopatra and Michael Caine as Austin's father Nigel. When faced with the double-team of Dr. Evil and Goldmember (Myers), Austin finds out his father has been abducted and enlists the help of one of his previous Powers Girls (Foxxy) to travel to 1975 and aid his rescue mission. Things, predictably, get wacky and what was a harrowing mission turns into a family reunion.

The spoof films are packed full of celebrity guest stars, trippy segues and quoteable lines that still pepper our conversations a quarter of a century later. Each installation is directed by filmmaker and producer Jay Roach (Bombshell) and written by Saturday Night Live alum Myers, and features witty social commentary and campy innuendos. The films are full of heart and corny jokes, and boast cast members such as Will Ferrell, Willie Nelson, Tom Cruise, Britney Spears and more.

DVD EXTRAS

Austin Powers Trilogy on Blu-ray

Rigid slipcase with exclusive artwork

32-page booklet

4 Swinging’ Sixties character cards

Theatrical poster

In-world spy ID card from International Man of Mystery

This exclusive box set can be pre-ordered at HMV's website, and will be shipped out on October 31. For fans outside the U.K., Netflix in the U.S. recently began streaming all three Austin Powers films. You can watch the full trailer for New Line Cinema's Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery below: