If the words "Oh, behave" mean something to you, you're probably a fan of Austin Powers. Created and played by Saturday Night Live alumni and Canadian treasure Mike Myers, Austin Powers is a parody of James Bond and the 007 movies as a whole. The character is a hyper-sexual, inexplicably attractive spy from the swinging '60s who goes on dangerous missions to thwart the plans of his arch-enemy, the creatively named Dr. Evil, also played by Myers in his best Donald Pleasance as Ernst Stavro Blofeld impression.

Upon the release of the first movie, Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery, the character slowly but surely became a mainstay of pop culture, largely thanks to audiences discovering him on home video. Now, Austin Powers is one of the UK's greatest icons; he might not rival 007's popularity, but he comes incredibly close, an impressive feat not many other modern characters can claim. There are three Austin Powers movies, each more absurd than the one before. However, they all succeed thanks to Myers, who plays more characters with each entry, and the silly, loud, self-aware, often gratuitous humor that, much like Powers himself, is disarmingly charming. Here is a ranking of all three Austin Powers movies based on their overall quality, how comfortable they are with their distinctive brand of humor, and how big an impact they made on the comedy genre.

3 'Austin Powers in Goldmember' (2002)

Directed by Jay Roach

Image via New Line Cinema

"He's got the Midas touch, but he touched it too much." Austin Powers in Goldmember is the last film in the trilogy and sees Austin travel to the '70s. There, he must ally with Foxxy Cleopatra (Bwyoncé Knowles) to stop Dr. Evil and his new ally, Goldmember (Myers), a Dutch supervillain who kidnapped his father, Nigel Powers (Sir Michael Caine). Aside from playing Powers, Evil, and Goldmember, Myers also plays Fat Bastard.

Austin Powers in Goldmember is definitely the weaker link in the trilogy, but it's no less fun or wacky. However, it is raunchier and more overblown while also being less self-aware, resulting in a weird parody that suffers a bit of an identity crisis. Still, what works really works, especially Dr. Evil's redemption story. Beyoncé is also surprisingly game as Foxxy Cleopatra and her chemistry with Myers is far better than expected. The scene stealer is Michael Caine, whose role as Austin's aloof father, Nigel, is a nod to his spy roles from the 1960s, most notably The Ipcress File, a subversion of the Bond movies. Austin's newfound relationship with Mini Me (Verne Troyer) is also fun, adding an unexpected layer of warmth to the story. Alas, Austin Powers in Goldmember relies too much on past jokes without necessarily updating them, and Goldmember himself is more annoying than entertaining. The opening sequence, featuring A-listers like Tom Cruise, Gwyneth Paltrow, Steven Spielberg, and Quincy Jones, is still hilarious, though.

Rent on Amazon

2 'Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery' (1997)

Directed by Jay Roach

Image via New Line Cinema

The first film in the series deserves a lot of credit for launching an unexpected trilogy. Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery follows Powers as he undergoes a procedure to cryogenically freeze himself, just as his arch-enemy, Dr. Evil, does the same. Thirty years later, Powers and Evil reawaken in 1997 to find a radically different world than the free-loving one they left in the '60s. Teaming up with agent Vanessa Kensington, Austin must stop Dr. Evil again while adapting to his new reality.

The group therapy scene where Dr. Evil reveals his father would drink, womanize, and make outrageous claims like he invented the question mark is still as hilarious as it was in 1997.

International Man of Mystery introduces audiences to the flamboyant and promiscuous Austin Powers, a spy unlike any other. Desperately attractive to everyone but Vanessa, Austin Powers is both a homage and a mockery of the very idea of the gallant English spy. Myers embraces the idea, coming across as off-putting yet strangely alluring. As Dr. Evil, Myers is much more stoic and subdued, still trying to fit the mold of the classic Bond villain while still injecting plenty of absurdity. The group therapy scene where he reveals his father would drink, womanize, and make outrageous claims like he invented the question mark is still as hilarious as it was in 1997. Although it was still finding its footing, Austin Powers: International Man of History thrives as an effective parody of a beloved saga that is stomach-hurting hilarious while never outright disrespecting its inspiration.

1 'Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me' (1999)

Directed by Jay Roach

Image via New Line Cinema

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me is the most commercially successful entry in the trilogy and by far the best. The film sees Austin becoming single again after his beloved wife, Vanessa, turns out to be a fembot. When Dr. Evil steals his "mojo," Austin must go back to the swinging '60s to recover it. Teaming up with American agent Felicity Shagwell (Heather Graham), Austin must deal with Evil and his new ally, Scottish bagpipe player Fat Bastard (Myers).

The second entry is where Austin Powers truly found its footing. It's at its most confident and hilarious, delivering joke after joke and coming up with the gags that would cement it as a true pop culture phenomenon. Graham is also the best on-screen partner for Myers, playing a parody of the empowered Bond Girl down to the double-entendre name. Myers himself is also at his most liberated, excelling not only as Powers but also as Fat Bastard and a more over-the-top and absurd Dr. Evil, who receives his fan-favorite clone, Mini Me. Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me is one of the funniest spy movies; pretty much every scene has a memorable quote and side-splitting joke, flirting with the line of good taste but never actually crossing it. The plot is ridiculous in the best possible way, featuring time travel and a trip to the moon, with each setpiece funnier than the previous one.

NEXT: The 20 Best Parody Movies, Ranked