What do names like Toni Collette, Elsie Davis, Rose Byrne, Naomi Watts, Chris Hemsworth, and Evil Dead Rise stars Alyssa Sutherland and Lilly Sullivan have in common? Well, they're citizens of the country that's producing horror performances like no other. Australian actors have slowly but surely earned an outstanding track record within the horror film canon. Collette and Davis, for example, delivered performances of a lifetime in Hereditary and The Babadook, respectively. Watts and Byrne protected their fictional children and kicked supernatural hide along the way in The Ring and James Wan's Insidious franchise, also respectively. Right after his first outing as Thor, The Cabin in the Woods allowed Hemsworth to balance his natural flair for comedy with that trademark intense heroism. And with the release of the magnificently diabolical Evil Dead Rise, the duo of Sullivan and Sutherland join the party as a defiant, flawed hero and the franchise's most bloodcurdling — yet delightful — Deadite, again, respectively.

It should go without saying that no country simply has superior talent. Having said that, these Australian actors operate on a different level of "game recognizes game." Their ferocious commitment and fearless knack for connecting with audiences in the visceral ways only a spooky movie can mean they're forging some of the modern genre's most potent, indelible work. How do they do it?

There’s No ‘Hereditary’ Without Toni Collette

When discussing horror performances that are almost too phenomenal to be human, Hereditary ensured Toni Collette would always be top of mind. Director Ari Aster's unimaginably sinister masterpiece helped usher in the age of "elevated horror," and he wouldn't have managed such a feat without a lead of Collette's caliber. If you toss a stick at the past 25 years of film, you'll hit a Toni Collette movie every time — and that's intended as effusive praise. She's a fundamental presence in the English-speaking film community and a magnetic master of her craft. Who else can boast a filmography including Velvet Goldmine, The Sixth Sense, About a Boy, Little Miss Sunshine, and Knives Out? She hits it so far out of the ballpark with every role that the ballpark location should be moved to properly accommodate her skills.

All of the above is why her Oscar snub for Hereditary still stings. But the Academy Awards aren't the final answer on what does or doesn't constitute a tour de force, of course. Collette's turn as Annie Graham stands on its own because it defies the rules. She's as raw as if she had disemboweled her emotions and is therefore as haunting as the moments of grisly gore. Grief warps Annie into a monster long before that hopeless twist comes into play, but it's because she's wounded by loss. Fellow grievers can empathize with Annie's agony even as they don't condone her perpetuating the cycle of trauma upon her son Peter (Alex Wolff), and that's a difficult line to walk for any actor.

In a video interview with Vanity Fair discussing her career highlights, Collette spoke about the intersection of her acting style, her mental health, and successfully connecting with audiences within the context of Hereditary. When she acts, Collette explained, her body isn't able to differentiate between real emotion and fake acting. "I don't know how to not feel [the emotion]," she said. "I like working that way because if I connect with myself, it means audience members will connect with it, and then they connect with themselves. And I think connection is the most important thing here." Collette hoped a film like Hereditary would be "a release to watch something open and honest about grieving," especially given how the story grants space for Annie's vicious ugliness within the unrelenting cyclone of her mourning.

Incidentally, Collette pinpointed the shared factor between herself and other Australian actors in horror films: empathy. If an actor leaves everything out on the table and an audience is receptive, the latter will almost certainly form an emotional connection. That's one of storytelling's fundamental goals, after all. Furthermore, if the performer explores the darkest emotions every member of society experiences at some point (i.e., loss), a viewer can either relate to that authenticity based on their own life or travel to that mental place as a (somewhat literal) thought experiment. Either way, it's certainly cathartic — and catharsis is another vital component of successful horror movies.

Horror Actors Go to Darker Places

Hereditary's Annie shares more than a few similarities with Amelia Vanek from The Babadook. Played by Essie Davis of the charming Miss Fisher's Murder Mysteries series, Amelia is a widowed single mother trying to earn enough money to comfortably parent her young son Samuel (Noah Wiseman) in an economic system predisposed to not care about financial inequality. Amelia is also still grieving the death of her husband Oskar (Ben Winspear) six years earlier. Overwhelmed, Amelia begins seeing visions of the Babadook monster from Samuel's pop-up book; the entity eventually possesses her and tries to kill Samuel multiple times.

During a promotional interview, Essie Davis said she "recognized herself" in Amelia and suspected many mothers and caregivers would as well. The Babadook conveys the honest difficulties of motherhood as well as how profoundly grief and depression hinder our daily lives through a stunningly agonized performance by Davis. She and Toni Collette each tap into something elementally human in its brazen bleakness. Such emotions can be frightening and incomprehensible. Davis guts the screen by pouring her soul into Amelia. If one puts Hereditary's dinner scene up against Amelia roaring back at the screaming Babadook while forbidding it to hurt Samuel, the television screen might break from the sheer force of paternal fury. (With the condition that Amelia's love for her son triumphs over evil, and Annie's doesn't.) As fictional avatars for the audience's feelings, Davis and Collette are altogether perfectly suited to the genre's emotional demands.

'Evil Dead Rise' Shows That Women Continue to Lead the Horror Genre

An actor needs a safe space and their director's respect to access such heightened emotions, but wild performances needn't always be painful. Take Evil Dead Rise, a malignantly perfect return to the franchise after Fede Álvarez's 2013 entry. Alyssa Sutherland's Ellie has already earned her place in horror iconography; her work is just that astounding. Her line deliveries are twisted, her body language is extraordinary, and those grins? Nightmares for months.

Sutherland shared in an interview with Collider that because she implicitly trusted director Lee Cronin, she felt "empowered" to swing for the fences without worrying. She played the Deadite with a delicious combination of joy and rage: joy at their freedom to sew chaos, and the rage that comes from systematic patriarchal authority. "I had some repressed rage," she chuckled. Sutherland and Cronin's collaboration delivered a boon to the horror villain pantheon.

An especially fantastic thing about the "Australian actors kicking butt in horror" trend is how many of these actors are women. Horror has always existed as a simultaneously progressive and regressive genre for female characters as much as it's both empowered and degraded women fans. However, women-led and women-created horror continues to pave a new path forward through original projects and/or stepping into a leading franchise role. Australian actresses are peppered throughout this evolving legacy: Naomi Watts and Rose Byrne left their stamp on the 2000s with The Ring and Insidious, with Byrne returning for Insidious: The Red Door in July this year. Watts grounds the thriller masterpiece that mortified a generation; Byrne elevated a fearful mother into a character of hearty substance.

With that said, it would be negligent to exclude a familiar male actor. Just a year after his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as the God of Thunder in Thor, Chris Hemsworth personified a horror archetype trio in The Cabin in the Woods: the dumb jock, the brave hero, and the romantic lead. Cabin is a goofy satire, which means Hemsworth stretches his legs through his underutilized comedic timing and an earnest sweetness. It's an instantly memorable film for many reasons, Hemsworth's presence chief among them.

Horror Needs Intense Performances to Succeed

For horror to succeed at a basic level, it demands as much from its actors as its viewers. When these Australian actors were unafraid to tap into the full enormity of human feeling, it resulted in performances as remarkable as Linda Blair in The Exorcist. Cinema can't replicate that success, but hopefully, the actors will just keep creating new gems.