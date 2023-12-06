Australia's cinematic landscape has been doing quite well for itself over the last few years. Not only has the country produced some of the greatest actors of our time, but its programs have also gained significant fan and critical acclaim. Between its famed soap operas and indie horror hits, Australia has proven to be a dominant force for entertainment, especially when it comes to the crime genre.

Indeed, from Animal Kingdom to Latana, Australia has produced some incredibly gripping crime movies. However, praise should not only be limited to the long-form medium of storytelling. Australian crime shows have shown equal levels of excellence. From its drama, its grit, and even its humor, the crime genre in Australian television is diverse and plentiful. And now with the new release of NCIS: Sydney, perhaps it's a good time to explore some of the best that the land down under has to offer.

15 'The Secrets She Keeps' (2020–2022)

Created by Michael Robotham

Two women from drastically different backgrounds have a chance encounter outside a grocery store. Both women are around the same age and both are heavily pregnant. But Agatha (Laura Carmichael), a loner who's barely scraping the poverty line, quickly becomes obsessed over Meghan's (Jessica De Gouw) affluent influencer life. Soon enough, their encounter kick-starts an entanglement of lies, deceit, and betrayal.

A complex character study of two women, The Secrets She Keeps is ultimately a tale that showcases the unconditional love of motherhood. It specifically highlights the extremes one may take for the sake of protecting their child. In a way, it also brings audiences deep into the psyche of a villain, showing sides of their persona that are largely unexpected. For instance, where Agatha's crimes are completely abhorrent, sometimes you cannot help but feel sorry for her given the traumas she has faced. While elements of the series do tend to feel like a soap opera, the series exudes a strange charm that makes it a true gem of Australian television.

14 'The Kettering Incident' (2016)

Created by Victoria Madden and Vincent Sheehan

Having left the town of Kettering as a teenager, after her best friend suddenly disappears, Dr Anna Macy (Elizabeth Debicki) returns home, 15 years later. However, her resurgence quickly goes awry once another local girl suddenly goes missing, forcing Anna to investigate what truly happened to her friend all those years ago.

Where Debicki has recently gained critical acclaim for her brilliant portrayal of Princess Diana, audiences should not ignore her great work from her home country. Intriguing many with this slow-burn mystery, The Kettering Incident stands out for its almost noir-like aesthetic, and its interweaving of a sci-fi twist which surprisingly kicks in towards the latter half of the series. It's dark, gritty and compelling, especially with the lingering plot of Anna's personal traumas. Frankly, the biggest issue stems from the fact that it was abruptly canceled after one season, leaving the shocking cliffhangers unanswered forever.