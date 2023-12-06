Australia's cinematic landscape has been doing quite well for itself over the last few years. Not only has the country produced some of the greatest actors of our time, but its programs have also gained significant fan and critical acclaim. Between its famed soap operas and indie horror hits, Australia has proven to be a dominant force for entertainment, especially when it comes to the crime genre.

Indeed, from Animal Kingdom to Latana, Australia has produced some incredibly gripping crime movies. However, praise should not only be limited to the long form medium of storytelling. Australian crime shows have shown equal levels of excellence. From its drama, its grit, and even to its humor - the crime genre in Australian television is diverse and plentiful. And now with the new release of NCIS: Sydney, perhaps it's a good time to explore some of the best that the land down under has to offer.

10 'The Secrets She Keeps' (2020-2022)

Creator: Michael Robotham

Two woman from drastically different backgrounds have a chance encounter outside a grocery store. Both women are around the same age and both heavily pregnant. But Agatha (Laura Carmichael), a loner who's barely scraping the poverty line, quickly becomes obsessed over Meghan's (Jessica De Gouw) affluent influencer life. Soon enough, their encounter kick-starts an entanglement of lies, deceit and betrayal.

A complex character study of two women, The Secrets She Keeps is ultimately a tale that showcases the unconditional love of motherhood. Indeed, it specifically highlights the extremes one may take for the sake of protecting their child. In a way, it also brings audiences deep into the psyche of a villain, showing sides of their persona that are largely unexpected. For instance, where Agatha's crimes are completely abhorrent, sometimes you cannot help but feel sorry for her given the traumas she has faced. Sure, this show can get a little soap opera-like with its melodramatic writing and acting. However, there's a strange charm to it, which makes this series a true gem.

Watch on Amazon Prime

9 'The Kettering Incident' (2016)

Creators: Victoria Madden, Vincent Sheehan

Having left the town of Kettering as a teenager, after her best friend suddenly disappears, Dr Anna Macy (Elizabeth Debicki) returns home, 15 years later. However, her resurgence quickly goes awry once another local girl suddenly goes missing, forcing Anna to investigate what truly happened to her friend all those years ago.

Where Debicki has recently gained critical acclaim for her brilliant portrayal of Princess Diana, audiences should not ignore her great work from her home country. Intriguing many with this slow-burn mystery, The Kettering Incident stands out for its almost noir-like aesthetic, and its interweaving of a sci-fi twist which surprisingly kicks in towards the latter half of the series. It's dark, gritty and compelling, especially with the lingering plot of Anna's personal traumas. Frankly, the biggest issue stems from the fact that it was abruptly canceled after one season, leaving the shocking cliffhangers unanswered forever.

Watch on The Roku Channel

8 'Top of the Lake' (2013-2017)

Creators: Jane Campion, Gerard Lee

Image via BBC Two

Top of the Lake follows Robin Griffin (Elisabeth Moss), a detective based in Sydney who specializes in crimes of sexual assault. Where the first season tracks a case in New Zealand, with Detective Griffin investigating the disappearance of a pregnant 12-year-old girl, the second season is set five years later, in Sydney, with Robin investigating the death of an unidentified girl found at Bondi Beach.

Known mostly for her profound work in film, Top of the Lake proves that Campion can master any storytelling form. Nominated and winning several prestigious awards, this show explores how even the worst kinds of brutality can occur in the most beautiful of places. Moss does a great job leading audiences through this heavy narrative. In fact, it's even more impressive given that she wasn't the first person Campion approached for the role. Indeed, she initially sought out her former The Piano co-star, Anna Paquin, who ultimately turned it down due to her pregnancy. But where some shows thrive on its slow-burn writing, perhaps Top of the Lake could've fanned the flames a bit quicker, as the pacing issues are a little wild. Some may say this program is polarizing as it can be nonsensical and painfully slow. But when you look at the bigger picture, credit must be given for its eerie depiction of humanity's crimes.

top of the lake Release Date March 18, 2013 Cast Elisabeth Moss, David Dencik, Nicole Kidman, Gwendoline Christie, Alice Englert Main Genre Drama Seasons 2

Watch on Hulu

7 'True Colours' (2022)

Creators: Erica Glynn, Warren H. Williams

Much to her dismay, Detective Toni Alma (Rarrihuy Hick) is assigned to investigate a suspicious car accident in Perdar Theendar, the indigenous community she left when she was a child. Now confronted with the place she once called home, Detective Alma must navigate between the White and Black laws as the investigation leads her through the Aboriginal art world, and dangerously close to her own family.

As a show that's not really heard of outside of Australia, True Colours is a gripping program that brilliantly introduces and expands the audience's knowledge of Indigenous culture and customs. Incredibly raw and real, this crime show is more than a common police procedural, it's a complex narrative of familial tensions and cultural contradictions. With solid performances and gruelingly slow-burned drama, it's a shame the series only has four parts. Some would argue it deserves more.

Watch on AMC+

6 'Mystery Road' (2018 - Present)

Creator: Ivan Sen

As a television spin-off of Sen's other crime films, Mystery Road follows Jay Swan (Aaron Pedersen) - an Aboriginal detective - who arrives in the outback town where his alienated father lives, to solve the bizarre disappearance of two young farmers. With the help of a local officer, the two begin to uncover a past injustice that shakes up the entire community.

Where you can practically taste the Australian dust from the screen, stunning location shots aren't the only thing that keeps this show interesting. As another outback drama that brilliantly explores Indigenous culture, it's no wonder why the world of Mystery Road keeps expanding. With Pedersen giving yet another great performance as Jay Swan, audiences get to see his fierce intensity as he grapples with the case, his family, and his rich background. And now, with a fourth season arriving sometime next year, perhaps it's the best time to catch up.

Watch on Acorn TV

5 'Deadloch' (2023)

Creators: Kate McCartney, Kat McLennan

Image via Prime Video

The sleepy Tasmanian town of Deadloch is quickly rattled when the body of a local man washes up on their coastline. Two detectives reluctantly take charge of the case and must learn to cope with each other's opposing investigative styles as the body count mysteriously starts to rise at a considerably rapid rate.

Unlike the rest of the shows on this list, Deadloch stands out among the rest by weaving its crime mystery with great black comedy. Its driving force stems from the clashing personalities of the two lead detectives as both desperately wish to solve the crime; however, most of the fun comes from the irony of its humor simply being placed against an incredibly bleak and gritty backdrop. For some non-Australians, the dialogue may be shocking at first, but once you get past all the vulgarities and interesting phrases, you'll soon learn to love the colorful nature of Aussies. It's an entertaining watch, with a wonderfully quirky female-led ensemble.

Deadloch Release Date June 2, 2023 Genres Crime, Mystery, Comedy Creator Kate McCartney, Kate McLennan

Watch on Amazon Prime

4 'Miss Fisher's Murder Mysteries' (2012-2015)

Creators: Deb Cox, Fiona Eagger

Set in Melbourne, during the 1920s, Phryne Fisher (Essie Davis) returns home after living abroad in Europe. Having had a knack for solving crimes, she becomes a private investigator, fighting injustice for those who cannot do so themselves. Armed with her glamour, wit and pearl-handled pistol, she makes her way through the back lanes of jazz clubs ready to fight the good fight.

Everyone loves a good period piece and Miss Fisher's Murder Mysteries is no exception. Set in the past, but made for the modern world, this Aussie hit adds flare and charisma to freshen up the otherwise dreary crime genre. It's fun, it's flashy, and it's filled with fabulous ensemble chemistry. And given that it's based on Kerry Greenwood's historical mystery novels, every season's storylines are undeniably compelling. It also helps that the show shines in its portrayal of a feminist casually living it up in the time of a man's world.

Watch on Acorn TV

3 'Rake' (2010-2018)

Creators: Peter Duncan, Richard Roxburgh, Charles Waterstreet

Cleaver Green (Roxburgh) may be a self-destructive individual with his drug addiction and gambling debts, but he also happens to be one of the best criminal lawyers in Sydney, capable of defending, and winning, the most unwinnable cases with guilty clients.

Looking at crime through the perspective of a courtroom, Rake's cases are just as outrageous as the lead character himself. Filled with tons of dry humor and interesting twists and turns, this is a lawyer show that's easily bingeable for a good leisurely time. Roxburgh, in particular, shines as the chaotic yet savvy maniac who's strangely good at his job. Something about this edgy formula must have been good given that it sparked an American remake, starring Greg Kinnear, although it only lasted for a single season. So perhaps let's stick to the original Aussie version, of which all five seasons are critically acclaimed.

Buy on Amazon

2 'Mr Inbetween' (2018-2021)

Creators: Scott Ryan

Life is really becoming a struggle for Ray Shoesmith (Ryan) as he finds it difficult to balance being a brutal assassin with his roles as a father, lover, brother and friend. As he continues to delve into the world of criminal activity, Ray's behavior begins to spin out of control and affect the relationships he loves so dear.

Showcasing a more human side to a character that is seemingly made out to be a blood-thirst killer, Mr Inbetween does a great job at highlighting the complexity of humanity. Each episode packs a punch with the writers fitting so much story into a 30-minute window. What makes it even better is that none of it ever feels rushed - it's all perfectly paced and extremely well acted. Plus, it's even filled with beautiful camerawork that captures its brilliantly gritty action sequences. Along with all this, Mr Inbetween never shies away from Ray's flare, keeping this story uniquely Australian and not another John Wick knock-off.

Watch on Hulu

1 'Wentworth' (2013-2021)

Creators: Lara Radulovich, David Hannam, Reg Watson

Set within the halls of the Wentworth Correction Centre, this story takes a confronting look at the lives of its inmates and staff as they navigate the tribes and tribulations of prison life. In particular, it explores Bea Smith (Danielle Cormack) in the early days of her prison sentence.

Easily described as Australia's homegrown version of Orange is the New Black, there's a lot to love about Wentworth as it remains to be an iconic piece of Australian television. Thrilling, intense and violently gritty, this show is quite different to the American hit as it does not sugarcoat prison life, nor inject loads of humor. Wentworth is no dramedy. It's a drama that revels in its darkness, with pockets of light and levity. But much like other good prison-based shows, its greatness mostly comes from its stellar ensemble cast that perfectly captures the rich and complex bonds forged within a facility. Plus, with eight full seasons, this is the show for someone in the mood for a solid long-haul binge.

Watch on Netflix