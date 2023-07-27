The Big Picture Talk To Me, a horror film from Australia, has sparked a bidding war among major studios and has been acquired by A24, known for its standout horror productions.

Talk To Me, which first debuted at the 2022 Adelaide Film Festival, has been acquired by A24 after a bidding war with Universal and others. And after making the round at several festivals, it is set to release this weekend. The press surrounding this film has been absolutely buzzing, with A24's competitive claim to the piece showing how much they wanted this film specifically in its ranks. When you think about the horror output of A24, that is quite an assertion. That means Talk to Me will be next to the great productions of Ari Aster and Robert Eggers. Early reviews also look favorable, shouting out the rising stars such as Sophie Wilde and Zoe Terakes, and the gripping story, awarding it 97% on Rotten Tomatoes already.

Even before its wide release, Talk To Me has the potential to be the horror film of the year, and while it's always great to see smaller films get this amount of praise, it also comes as no surprise that a film of this spine-tingling scale comes from the land down under. Being directed by YouTubers and special effects artists Danny and Michael Philippou (aka RackaRacka), produced by Causeway Films, who will be mentioned later in the article, and presented by Screen Australia and the South Australian Film Corporation, Talk to Me is very much an Australian affair. An indie-horror film from Down Under rising up to a lot of praise and buzz is unsurprising as Australia has a decades-long history of producing terrifying, thought-provoking, and overall brilliant horror movies.

Australia Has Given Us Many Quality Movies

Great cinema comes from every corner of the planet, each with its own nuances and elements that make their films truly special. Australian filmmakers and performers have made their mark several times over, of course, having a hand in every element of film and television production. From the raucous queer comedy of Priscilla: Queen of the Desert to the crushing heartbreak of Rabbit-Proof Fence, actors such as Toni Colette, directors like George Miller, and even costume designers like the legendary Orry-Kelly. While Australian film thrives with its versatility, a genre it excels at is horror.

All the idiosyncrasies that make Australian films great lend themselves to the genre, from the landscape that can turn from beautiful to deadly in minutes, a history soaked in blood and deep generational trauma, to even the fact that many of the greatest in Australian cinema don't have blockbuster budgets. To tell a brief history of Australian horror to investigate what makes it so special, it's best to break it down chronologically. From decade to decade, the way films are made, how they look, and how much they can scare us can change dramatically, and Australian horror comes in three definable peaks throughout the last 50 years or so. What was the Australian New Wave, and why was it so important? How did the Land Down Under make the 2000s splatter movement its own? And what makes Australian horror today?

"Ozploitation" Spearheaded the Australian New Wave

Just after the British Invasion, Australia had its own cultural takeover. My Brilliant Career, Crocodile Dundee, films this writer has already gushed about such as Puberty Blues and Picnic at Hanging Rock, the Australian New Wave was a period in the 1970s and 1980s which produced a resurgence in interest in Australian culture. With that came Ozploitation, and fans of Quentin Tarantino should know exactly what that is. For those who don't, after the R-rating was introduced in 1971, it opened the floodgates for low-budget filmmakers to create all kinds of horror, violence, sex, drugs, and rock 'n roll, with a subset of these films made with a minuscule budget and not a damn to give coming from Australia.

This is the genre that gave the world Mad Max and would continue to shock audiences for over a decade. This is also the genre that gave us films like The Cars That Ate Paris, Patrick, and Roadgames. With some films, you can truly see where the influence lies, in the burgeoning slasher genre and even in Australia's own history of true crime. But, sometimes they can go completely off the wall, like stories of killer automobiles before Christine, or a comatose patient with deadly psychic abilities. The 1970s was a time when horror got scary again, the 1980s was when everyone decided to get weird, and Australia had shock, horror, and violence, along with the craziest ideas to come out of the genre at the time. A great documentary that chronicles this time in film is Not Quite Hollywood: The Wild, Untold Story of Ozploitation!

How Australia Got Splatter Horror Right

Eventually, though, that shock wears off. When the old stuff fails to illicit terror, new ideas must come in its place, with the death of the zany '80s franchises came the self-aware and nihilistic 1990s, and after that, people decided to go big or go home. Many call it torture porn and look down on their noses at it, but with Ozploitation, Australia already had a long, proud history of splatter cinema. When the trend hit its peak, Australia's time came once again to show the rest of the world how it's done.

When you read the title of this article, one of the films that likely appeared in your mind was Wolf Creek. The outback answer to Hostel, it's a story of a group of travelers who have broken down in the Australian desert, which is already bad news, with bad turning to worse when we meet the seriously sadistic Mick Taylor. Based on the real crimes of Ivan Milat and Bradley Murdoch and shot on location with a minuscule budget, it's certainly the most straightforward splatter film. But what Australia did best in the subgenre was give us different flavors of depravity. If you want something more grim and that leans into the genuine horror of a true-crime story, there's Snowtown. If you want something that tailspins into an absurd, Rob Zombie-esque black comedy, there's The Loved Ones. There's something for everyone... if you have the stomach for it.

What Does Australian Horror Look Like Today and in the Future?

This is where we see Australian horror fall in line with, or even predate, modern horror trends brought about by A24 and about half of Blumhouse, the critically acclaimed horror films with performances and scripts that have award-show potential. For my money, Australia's answer to A24 right now is the Sydney-based Causeway Films. The Babadook, Cargo, and yes, Talk To Me, are all considered at least to be incredibly underrated and at most one of the greatest of their respective decade. If you want horror that is moody, artful, atmospheric, and insanely well-constructed thrillers, even dramas, keep your eyes peeled for Causeway releases.

So what makes Australian horror? Really it's what makes all breeds of horror from around the world their very own, in a broad sense: Being able to follow the trends of the mainstream while also breaking off into your own methods and ideas. The New Wave gave us the violence and terror that the '70s brought back into cinema, while the low budget and bushland location gave it a sense of grit and chaos. The 2000s dived deeper into exercises in violence and misery, but it was either put into the context of Australia's history of murders and massacres or given a sense of humor.

That brings us to now, where stories are diversifying to include everyone, with so many new voices waiting to be heard, and new themes that can be explored authentically with those new voices. What makes Australian horror today, and into the future? Well, I'm excited to find out.