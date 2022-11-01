The Australian film industry might not be among the biggest in the world, but it's more than capable of putting out some pretty great movies. It's a country with a rich history, distinctive scenery, and a truly unique sense of humor, which leads to Australia's films often having a very strong voice (beyond the usually distinctive accents also making it obvious a film's set in Australia).

RELATED: Must-See Australian Films To Watch After 'The Drover's Wife'

Plenty of people know about the Mad Max series, The Babadook, and The Castle, but there are so many more Australian films out there - new and old - beyond the mainstream hits that are worth watching. The following 10 are all deserving of more exposure, and are worth watching for anyone who wants to experience more Australian cinema, or anyone who enjoys discovering underrated gems.

'The Proposition' (2005)

Image via First Look International

A bleak western about revenge and the harshness of the Australian Outback, The Proposition boasts a stellar cast that includes Guy Pearce, Ray Winstone, and John Hurt. It pulls no punches in its harrowing narrative, which focuses on one man being forced to hunt down and kill his older brother, who's wanted by the law for committing a horrific crime.

It's a film that aims to pull back the curtain on a dark period in Australian history. In the process, it paints a depiction of late-1800s Australia that's every bit as rough and deadly as any American Western that shows America during the same period in time. It's not for the faint-hearted, but The Proposition is certainly among the best Westerns of the 21st century so far.

'Hounds of Love' (2016)

Hounds of Love takes a fairly simple premise but twists it into something wholly original (and very tense). It tells the story of a young girl being abducted by a disturbed, volatile couple, and the way she attempts to escape captivity by pitting the two against each other.

It stands out among other Australian films for not featuring the Outback which, while a great setting for an Australian film, isn't what the country exclusively looks like. Hounds of Love instead finds horror and suspense within the seemingly peaceful suburbia of Perth, in Western Australia, and becomes a very effective and gripping thriller in the process.

'Roadgames' (1981)

Roadgames may star two American actors - Jamie Lee Curtis and Stacy Keach - but it's an Australian film through and through. It's set in rural Australia, mostly taking place on various desert highways, and tells the story of a truck driver and a hitchhiker who get caught in a deadly battle of endurance with a man in a green van, who may be a serial killer who uses the Outback to dispose of his victims' bodies.

It's the kind of thriller premise where you need to accept some wild logical leaps, but once you're on the same page as the movie, it works really well. It's somewhat comparable to the underrated Steven Spielberg movie, Duel, which is also a thriller that features a conflict between two drivers in a remote location.

'Gallipoli' (1981)

Gallipoli is a beloved movie in Australia, but still qualifies as underrated because it's not often mentioned in the same breath as other classic anti-war films. It deserves to be counted among the classics, though, as it's truly one of the most devastating and expertly made of all time.

RELATED: Born to Run: The Best Movies About Running

It details the story of two young runners who both sign up to fight in the First World War, naively believing that it will be like an adventure. When they get to the Gallipoli peninsula, they realize it's anything but, as the true barbarity of war - and the way the old order the young to their deaths - is made clear to see. It's a powerful and upsetting film, but an important one, and deserves the same sort of appreciation outside Australia as it's received within it.

'Bad Boy Bubby' (1993)

Bad Boy Bubby is about a man who's kept confined to one house by his overbearing mother until he's in his 30s. At a certain point, he manages to break free, with the bulk of the movie following him as he deals with the outside world for the first time, coming into contact with a variety of eccentric characters in the process.

If Bad Boy Bubby can be called a comedy, then it's at best an extremely dark one. There are plenty of sad and disturbing sequences, too, making this movie something of an emotional rollercoaster. However, it comes together surprisingly well, and while it can be a confronting movie, it also has a surprising amount of heart, and is likely to leave an impact on most who are brave enough to watch it.

'Two Hands' (1999)

Two Hands is one of the first movies to star (a very young) Heath Ledger, and follows his character as he gets tangled up with gangsters, eventually needing to go on the run from them, as they believe he owes them a large sum of money.

It's one of many post-modern, darkly comedic crime movies that became popular in the mid to late 1990s (perhaps thanks to Quentin Tarantino, and also Guy Ritchie, to some extent). However, the Australian setting and its unique sense of humor make it stand out, as does Ledger's charisma and acting talent. He shows here that even at just 20 years old, he was already capable of delivering a great lead performance.

'Lake Mungo' (2008)

Fans of devastating and emotional horror movies owe it to themselves to watch Lake Mungo. It's a film that gets under your skin, being a strikingly convincing found-footage movie about a family that's simultaneously dealing with grief and the supernatural.

RELATED: Great Mockumentaries That Aren't Comedies

It's undeniably heavy going, but the way it tackles loss and despair is painfully real, in the film's strongest moments. In addition, it's also genuinely scary... mostly in a subtle and subdued way, though it does have one infamous jump scare that's surely among the most notorious - and frightening - of all time.

'Ten Canoes' (2006)

Australia's Indigenous population is regrettably underrepresented in Australian cinema, though there have been films that do center on their history. Often, these are grim and dark - yet important - stories about colonization and the impact of British rule over the country's original population, with Rabbit Proof Fence and The Tracker being two of the most well-known.

Less well-known is the dramedy, Ten Canoes, which stands out for being a film about Indigenous history that doesn't feature anything to do with colonialism, and features a fully Indigenous cast, plus dialogue in Yolŋu Matha (the language of the Indigenous population in the north of Australia). Tonally, it also mixes comedy and drama well, and for as important as the more serious films about the Indigenous people of Australia are, Ten Canoes argues those darker stories aren't the only ones that should be told. It also stands as a celebration of the art of storytelling, and highlights the way Indigenous culture has been passed down for generations, going back thousands of years.

'Razorback' (1984)

There's no better way to describe Razorback besides it being like Jaws... except instead of the ocean, the film takes place in the Australian Outback, and instead of the main characters being pitted against a giant shark, they're pitted against a raging, gigantic, murderous boar.

It might sound silly on paper, but Razorback works surprisingly well as a thriller, and it's also a delight to look at. The Australian Outback has scarcely been captured so vividly, with the use of color and the barren nature of the setting amplifying the horror and suspense that drives the film.

'The Nightingale' (2018)

Jennifer Kent's follow-up to The Babadook, The Nightingale, is a similarly gripping and harrowing film; arguably even more so. Broadly speaking, it's a revenge story set almost 200 years ago, and follows a female convict teaming up with a young Indigenous man to seek revenge on the people who destroyed her life.

The Nightingale pushes boundaries when it comes to its violence and traumatic content, going further than most revenge movies dare to go. As a result, it's an incredibly difficult film to watch, and shouldn't be viewed by the faint-hearted. It does emerge as a powerful and expertly acted film, though, and like The Proposition some 13 years before it, it portrays the brutality of Australia's often troubled history in a completely uncompromising manner.

NEXT: Great Australian Films from the 2010s