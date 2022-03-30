Finding quality TV shows in this world of infinite streaming can be an arduous task, but there is a certain satisfaction that comes with finding a show that is both well-made and well-acted. Australia is in the business of producing some of the best shows available to stream both inside and outside Oz.

From dark comedies to twisty political thrillers and straight-out drama, Australian-produced TV series show off the immense talent of local actors and show that Aussies don’t muck around when it comes to creating great television.

A word of warning: if you’re not Australian you may, with some of these series, need to pop on subtitles or ask an Aussie friend what certain phrases mean. But, if you’re specifically looking for great Australian content, these are some must-see series that are truly bingeworthy.

1 ‘Frayed’ (2019-)

When wealthy housewife Simone (award-winning comedian Sarah Kendall, who also wrote the show) learns that her English husband has died with gadgets stuck in every orifice, she is called in to identify his body. “We’d have called you sooner,” the doctor (Rufus Jones) says with embarrassment, “but we couldn’t get the phone out.” That gives you some indication of the dark comedy that is one of the highlights of Frayed.

With her wealthy husband dead and his assets being sold off, Simone is forced to say farewell to her life of luxury and move back to her hometown of Newcastle with her two children Lenny (Frazer Hadfield) and Tess (Maggie Ireland-Jones) to live with her sober mother Jean (Kerry Armstrong) and whiny brother Jim (Ben Mingay).

Frayed is right up your alley.

Away from her lavish UK life, Simone reverts to being plain old Sammy Cooper and is forced to deal with both her quirky family and her serious lack of funds. A bunch of excellent supporting actors round out the cast, including Jim’s straight-talking girlfriend, Bev (Doris Younane), and Simone/Sammy’s coworker Fiona (Diane Morgan, After Life). If you’re a fan of expertly written, absurd black comedy coupled with the outrageous fashions and hairstyles of the 80s — the decade in which the show is set — then Frayed is right up your alley.

2 ‘Please Like Me’ (2013-2016)

Written by and starring comedian Josh Thomas, Please Like Me is not quite a typical Australian comedy. Partly inspired by events in Thomas’ life, the series is both funny and moving, successfully balancing serious themes — mental illness, sexual assault, and suicide — with Josh’s intelligent, ironic humor.

Although Please Like Me is thoroughly Australian, it holds its own against other comedies dealing with serious themes such as Lena Dunham’s Girls and Jill Soloway’s Transparent. Josh’s jokey bravado and antics often conceal real pain hiding just beneath the surface, seen best in his interactions with friends Tom (Thomas Ward), Ella (Emily Barclay), Claire (Caitlin Stasey), Hannah (Hannah Gadsby pre-Nanette), and boyfriends Geoffrey (Wade Briggs) and Arnold (Keegan Joyce). Although it is a few years old now, Please Like Me remains the gold standard for comedy that makes you laugh while simultaneously tugging at your heartstrings.

Please Like Me Release Date 2013 - 2015 Cast Josh Thomas

Debra Lawrance

David Roberts

Judi Farr Main Genre Comedy Seasons 4

3 ‘The End’ (2020)

Edie (brilliantly played by Harriet Walter) lost her husband six months ago and doesn’t see the point in living. After a failed suicide attempt, her daughter Kate (Frances O’Connor) relocates Edie to Australia so she can be more closely supervised. Expecting to be living with Kate, Edie is shocked to discover that she has, instead, been relegated to a retirement village. “You’re trying to punish me,” she says to Kate, “Surely the Southern Hemisphere is bad enough.”

Kate – a palliative care doctor who is very familiar with suicide and euthanasia and actively tries to avoid both – has two children, Persephone (Ingrid Torelli), who exhibits strong antisocial tendencies, and Oberon (Morgan Davies), who is transgender and has attempted suicide in the past.

The themes of contemporary medical ethics, issues concerning contemporary queer youth, divorce, and widowhood are all touched upon. It sounds incredibly depressing, but the solid writing and bleakly comedic performances save The End from getting too mired in despair. The End is a show that contemplates the end of life, the desire to end it prematurely, and the natural yearning we have to make the time we spend on Earth count for something.