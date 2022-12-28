Avatar: The Way of Water is shaping up to be one of 2022's biggest hits, The highly-anticipated sequel to 2009's Avatar finds writer/director James Cameron at the top of his game, once again pushing the boundaries of VFX technology to deliver a thrilling and immersive adventure.

Cameron's touch is all over The Way of Water, and the film only benefits from it. In a time when blockbusters are the norm, original, auteur-driven projects stand out among the increasingly homogenous superhero fare and unambitious action flicks. Indeed, Avatar is in good company with these other movies that have their directors' firm hands guiding them.

'Avatar: The Way Of Water' (2022)

The sequel to cinema's highest-grossing film, Avatar: The Way of Water is the long-awaited return to the paradisiac planet of Pandora. The film features Jake Sully, Neytiri, and their family, who must seek refuge with another clan following a second attack by humanity.

Avatar: The Way of Water is full of likable characters and features a heartwarming albeit overly familiar storyline about family. Cameron's strength as a filmmaker relies on his visionary use of groundbreaking visual effects rather than on the creativity of his plots. Luckily, The Way of Water plays to his strengths, resulting in an immersive and once-in-a-lifetime cinematic experience.

'The Batman' (2022)

Matt Reeves' The Batman stars Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader. Set during Batman's early years as a vigilante, the film follows his investigation into a series of crimes committed in Gotham City by a terrorist known as the Riddler.

After proving his singular and undeniable talent with the Planet of the Apes series, Reeves brought his vision to the struggling DC Universe. The Batman is arguably the best superhero film of 2022, a dark and tense thriller that finally shows the Bat as the World's Greatest Detective. Adopting a more grounded approach, the film is the prime example of how versatile the comic book genre is when guided by a firm and daring mind.

'The Dark Knight' Trilogy (2005-2012)

And speaking of grounded approaches to superhero movies, Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy is the first and prime example. The series stars Christian Bale as the Caped Crusader, placing him in a morally-bankrupt Gotham City and pitting him against enemies that seek to break his spirit.

The trilogy revolutionized the comic book genre with its hyper-realistic tone and gripping, thought-provoking themes. Nolan's now-legendary ambition forever changed Batman and his legacy, presenting him as a nuanced and complex character and legitimizing him in the industry's eyes. The trilogy redefined the boundaries of the superhero movie and cemented Nolan's reputation as a cinematic trailblazer.

'Dune' (2021)

Based on Frank Herbert's classic of the same name, Denis Villeneuve's Dune stars a large ensemble cast led by Timothée Chalamet. The film follows the noble House Atreides as they get unexpectedly thrown into a massive conflict over the desert planet of Arrakis.

It goes without saying that Denis Villeneuve is an incredible director. The director is behind some of the new millennium's best films, from the sci-fi masterpiece Arrival to the unsettling thriller Enemy. However, Dune confirms Villeneuve as a master of the blockbuster. Exciting, daring, and visually dazzling without compromising the source material's infamously challenging themes, Dune is the thinking-person sci-fi that mainstream audiences can also enjoy.

The 'Pirates Of The Caribbean' Trilogy (2003-2007)

Pirates of the Caribbean is the trilogy that single-handedly revived the dying swashbuckler genre. The plot centers on the infamous Captain Jack Sparrow and his ongoing adventures alongside blacksmith-turned-pirate Will Turner and the impetuous Elizabeth Swann.

Gore Verbinski helmed the original trilogy, and his style is all over the films. Although they received a mixed reception during their original release, the Pirates trilogy is now considered among the best franchises of the new millennium. Significant praise has gone to their excellent VFX, score, and cast, but Verbinski's bold and distinctive visual style, coupled with the trilogy's larger-than-life scope, create a mix that few if any, modern blockbusters can emulate.

The 'Planet Of The Apes' Trilogy (2011-2017)

Matt Reeves' first taste of blockbuster filmmaking came with 2014's Dawn of the Planet of the Apes. The film and its sequel, 2017's War for the Planet of the Apes, follow the chimpanzee Caesar's journey as he becomes the leader of the growing ape community in their fight against humanity.

The first film in the trilogy, Rise of the Planet of the Apes, confirmed this new series would feature a more nuanced approach to its classic story. However, Reeves' sequels elevated the series' scope, balancing thought-provoking themes with spectacle to create a fascinating take on the ape-human conflict. Balancing issues like fatherhood, class, corruption, and authoritarianism in a story about evolved apes might sound far-fetched, but Reeves pulled it off with surprising ease.

'Thor: Ragnarok' (2017)

The Thor franchise was flatlining when Taika Waititi took over for 2017's Thor: Ragnarok. The plot centers on the God of Thunder as he becomes trapped in the chaotic planet of Sakar and tries to rush back to Asgard to prevent the prophesized doom known as Ragnarok.

The Thor series struggled to find a definitive identity for itself before Waititi's arrival. The Kiwi filmmaker got rid of the Shakespearean tone of the previous films in favor of an outlandish take on Norse mythology. The result is a colorful and wonderfully subversive space ride that stands as one of the MCU's highest-rated movies. Benefitting from Waititi's topsy-turvy vision, Thor: Ragnarok is a comedic take on the superhero genre that expertly balances action and worldbuilding with character development and no shortage of belly laughs.

'Inception' (2010)

Christopher Nolan followed his massively critically and commercially successful 2008 hit The Dark Knight with an equally critically and commercially successful 2010 hit. Inception stars Leonardo DiCaprio as Cobb, a thief who enters people's subconscious to steal vital information,

Blending high-concept drama with themes of reality, dreams, atonement, and forgiveness, Inception is among the finest examples of thinking-person sci-fi. The film is a visual feast featuring astonishing sequences guaranteed to enthrall audiences. Inceptioncemented Nolan as a blockbuster auteur capable of delivering a colossal cinematic adventure that delivered on both style and substance.

'Mad Max: Fury Road' (2015)

Goerge Miller returned to the Mad Max franchise with 2015's Mad Max: Fury Road. Tom Hardy took over the role of Max Rockatansky in a story that revolved around his efforts to take down a tyrannical cult leader, joined by the mighty Imperator Furiosa, played by Charlize Theron.

Praised for its hectic and exhilarating visuals, poignant themes, worldbuilding, and performances, Mad Max: Fury Road is one of the best action pieces of the new millennium. The film excels as an exciting blockbuster and an unexpected celebration of feminism, soaring on the back of Theron's electrifying performance as Furiosa. Miller's direction and narrative vision create a complex post-apocalyptic world, and a ride audiences won't soon forget.

'The Guardians Of The Galaxy' Trilogy (2014-Present)

James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy series is, so far, among the MCU's best and most consistent offerings. The series follows the eponymous team of misfits as they travel the galaxy, discovering a new purpose and an unexpected bond between them.

Love him or hate him, James Gunn is a singular talent with a unique vision. His style is all about comedy, but he never forgets about the human quality that powers cinema at its core. The Guardians series finds him at the height of his abilities as a writer and director, crafting a deep and moving story about family and identity lurking beneath a flashy and hilarious surface.

