Movies based on books are a very special kind of film. You hear the phrase "the book is always better than the movie" quite often, but there are numerous films that prove that isn't always the case. From The Godfather to Jurassic Park, many of cinema's most beloved masterpieces are based on books.

More often than not, a new writer is brought on board to pen the screenplay based on the book in question. On a few special occasions, though, it'll be the author themselves who'll adapt their own book into an equally creative and engaging screenplay. This doesn't happen often, but when it does, it tends to be a sign of guaranteed quality.

10 'The Perks of Being a Wallflower' (2012) — Stephen Chbosky

Image via Summit Entertainment

Stephen Chbosky is part of the even more select club of author who not only wrote, but directed a movie based on their own book. It was in The Perks of Being a Wallflower, the story of an outsider freshman who befriends two seniors who welcome him into the real world.

The film is surprisingly intimate, sincere, and mature. Chbosky's steady hand behind the camera ensures that such a special kind of coming-of-age is told with the raw emotional punch and genuineness that he intended, bolstered by fantastic performances from the main cast.

9 'Room' (2015) — Emma Donoghue

Image via A24

Although Room is presented through the innocent eyes of its child deuteragonist, make no mistake: It's not an easy story to digest. Its subject is Jack, a kid looked after by his loving mother in the 10-by-10-foot space that they have been confined to by their kidnapper.

Jacob Tremblay offers one of the best child performances of recent times, and Brie Larson's Oscar-winning turn as this incredibly complicated character is incredible. But the biggest strengths of Room lie in its creatively structured, beautifully touching script. It was written by Emma Donoghue, who also wrote the equally devastating novel.

8 'Postcards from the Edge' (1990) — Carrie Fisher

Image via Columbia Pictures

Unless you've been living under a rock, you know Carrie Fisher as the incredible actress behind the likes of characters like Star Wars's Princess Leia. What you may not know is that she was also an accomplished writer. Postcards from the Edge, based on a semi-autobiographical book of hers, is about a substance-addicted actress who's forced to go back to living with her mother to avoid unemployment.

The movie has been mostly forgotten over the years, which is an absolute tragedy. It features a couple of powerhouse performances from two of Hollywood's biggest icons, and Fisher's sharp writing is full of great lines of dialogue, clever and hilarious jokes, and profound themes keeping it all glued together.

7 'Gone Girl' (2014) — Gillian Flynn

Image via 20th Century Studios

The incredible David Fincher has cemented himself over the course of his fruitful career as one of the best modern thriller directors, crafting films like Gone Girl. Taut and tense, it's about a man who reports that his wife has suddenly gone missing, and the media slowly starts to pull his lies and deceits apart.

Fincher's suspenseful directing makes the atmosphere of Gone Girl utterly engrossing, but it's Gillian Flynn's writing that pulls audiences in in the first place. Her character writing is flawless, and her capacity to generate tension with very simple elements is unparalleled.

6 'Hellraiser' (1987) — Clive Barker

Image via New World Pictures

It's quite surprising that a simple horror novella served as the basis for one of horror's biggest and longest-running franchise, but that's exactly what Clive Barker's The Hellbound Heart did. He wrote and directed the adaptation himself: Hellraiser, where an unfaithful wife encounters her dead lover's zombie while the demonic Cenobites pursue him.

Barker had been dismayed at previous movie adaptations of his work, which is what led him to choosing to make Hellraiser himself, and the result couldn't have been better. With a macabre atmosphere and themes not often seen in horor films, the writer-filmmaker made one of the best horror book adaptations ever.

5 'Akira' (1988) — Katsuhiro Otomo

Image via Toho

Akira needs no introduction. It revolutionized both anime and animation in general, thanks to its breathtaking action set pieces and some of the most stunning visuals that cinema has ever seen. In it, a secret military project turns a gang member into a rampaging psychic that only a ragtag crew can stop.

Katsuhiro Otomo, author of the manga that the movie is based on, agreed to make a cinematic adaptation only if he retained creative control (he shares screenwriting credit wtth Izô Hashimoto). Fans are thankful that he did, because the result is one of the most thrilling animated action movies of all time.

4 'The Exorcist' (1973) — William Peter Blatty

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

If you're even the least bit familiar with the horror movie genre, surely you've heard The Exorcist be referred to as the scariest film of all time at least a few times—And it's a well-earned title, as the film tells the nail-biting tale of a mother who enlists the help of two priests in order to free her possessed daughter.

William Peter Blatty managed to keep the plot of his book more or less the same in his adaptation into a screenplay, while also succeeding at narrowing its focus and making the whole thing even more terrifying.

3 'Goodfellas' (1990) — Nicholas Pileggi

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

There's plenty of good reasons why many consider Martin Scorsese the best filmmaker working today, and Goodfellas is one of those reasons. A riveting character study, it explores the life of Henry Hill and his tumultuous life as a gangster.

Many say that Goodfellas is the best crime movie of all time, and Nicholas Pileggi is largely to thank for that. In collaboration with Scorsese himself (who doesn't write many of his movies), he turned his book into a fascinating screenplay full of memorable characters, quotable dialogue, and many of the genre's greatest scenes.

2 'Jurassic Park' (1993) — Michael Crichton

Image via Universal Studios

The legendary Steven Spielberg has made some of cinema's most important and memorable landmarks. One of the best is Jurassic Park, about a mogul who has created an island full of living dinosaurs—Which quickly takes a turn for the worse.

Spielberg's directing is outstanding and the groundbreaking special effects have aged like fine wine, but Michael Crichton's sharp writing was just as important to the movie's success. Co-adapting with David Koepp, he turned one of the most acclaimed sci-fi novels into one of the most acclaimed sci-fi films, proving that a great concept with a great writer behind it can work in any medium.

1 'The Godfather' (1972) — Mario Puzo

Image via Paramount Pictures

The story of the making of Francis Ford Coppola's The Godfather, arguably the greatest American movie ever made, is one so famous that pretty much all cinephiles know about it. This is a fascinating crime drama about an aging mafia boss who has to transfer control to his reluctant son, and the journey to getting it made is as fascinating as the film itself.

Mario Puzo wrote in the novel of the same name one of the pinnacles of its genre; and then, when he co-adapted it with Coppola for the film, he exceeded all expectations again. A famous story says that when Puzo decided to learn about screenwriting after making The Godfather, he bought a book whose first chapter read "Study The Godfather". It's hard to disagree.

