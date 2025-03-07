No matter the type of possession present, horror films that depict a supernatural force unnaturally possessing the body of another to unleash horror on humanity always tend to resonate with audiences as the opportunities and possibilities to scare and be scared are infinite. The Autopsy of Jane Doe may not come across as a straightforward possession movie on the surface due to the fact that the Jane Doe (Olwen Kelly) mentioned in the title is already dead. The fact is, however, a vengeful spirit is still possessing the physical body of the young woman in order to seek revenge for the torture she experienced in life, and continues to experience in death. Because in the horror genre, what the audience doesn't know is scarier than what they do, and the mysterious Jane Doe is the perfect entity to offer a blood-pumping horror experience.

The Autopsy of Jane Doe is in its last days on Netflix, with its last day available approaching on March 14. The movie offers not only an incredibly unique take on the concept of possession, but throughout its runtime it proves that this approach culminates in the scariest cinematic depiction of vengeful spirits audiences have seen to date. Through an uncanny antagonist surrounded by mystery, a claustrophobic setting where no one other than the Jane Doe can be in control, and a horrific concept of eternal pain for both the Jane Doe and those around her, The Autopsy of Jane Doe creates a story that traps its audience within it as the characters on the screen are tormented.

What is 'The Autopsy of Jane Doe' About?

In The Autopsy of Jane Doe, father-and-son coroners Tommy (Brian Cox) and Austin Tilden (Emile Hirsch) receive the unidentified body of a young woman found at a gruesome crime scene. As they perform what should be a routine autopsy, they discover increasingly puzzling anomalies — the body appears untouched on the outside, but her internal organs show signs of brutal trauma, including ritualistic symbols inside her skin and a cloth with witchcraft markings in her stomach, suggesting she was a victim of ancient torture. As supernatural events escalate within the morgue, the Tildens realize that Jane Doe is not simply dead — she is a powerful, vengeful entity within indications she may have been created during the Salem Witch Trials and the torture she faced from her community because of them. The night spirals into terror as the unseen force claims lives, leaving the true nature of Jane Doe’s curse hauntingly unresolved as her story lingers and her next victims await. The film is a great example of director André Øvredal's ability to build unsettling tension and deliver an eerie atmosphere and visceral experience.

The central figure of Jane Doe and what her existence has become are enough to immediately put an audience on edge. Jane Doe’s body is the ultimate source of fear for The Autopsy of Jane Doe — though she is perfectly preserved, with her condition offering the implication of various stages of decomposition, she is also horribly damaged inside. For a mortuary team with a respected reputation, the Jane Doe is baffling, and Tommy becomes too swept up in analyzing her corpse to truly consider getting away from her until it's too late for him and his son. The idea of something so still and lifeless for the majority of the movie causing supernatural chaos without moving makes her terrifying in an unpredictable way.

At the same time, because the Jane Doe is already dead, The Autopsy of Jane Doe is set apart from other vengeful spirits because she does not speak. Unlike other possession movies that have come before, such as The Exorcist and The Evil Dead, there are no taunting words of hate, no verbal threats to make the audience know what the vengeful spirit has planned. Due to her silence, Jane Doe becomes the malevolent embodiment of pure, quiet, and unforgiving revenge, demonstrating her power without even lifting a finger. As she lies perfectly still, she invites humans to give into their own morbid curiosities, worsening their fate with every bit of poking and prodding carried out on her.

There's No Way Out in 'The Autopsy of Jane Doe'