Ava DuVernay Will Direct the Netflix Adaptation of NYT Bestseller ‘Caste’

Director Ava DuVernay is set to return to Netflix to direct her third project — and first feature film — for the streamer: An adaptation of Isabel Wilkerson‘s 2020 New York Times bestselling non-fiction book Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents. Previously, DuVernay directed the documentary 13th and the four-part television series When They See Us for Netflix. Both projects went on to earn DuVernay and Netflix acclaim and awards season attention, with each respective title scooping up Emmys, BAFTAs, and more.

Now, DuVernay will turn her attention to Caste, according to a report from Variety. DuVernay is set to write and produce Caste, in addition to directing. Although it’s unclear from Variety, it seems like DuVernay’s adaptation will be a narrative feature, rather than a documentary à la 13th. Wilkerson’s book unpacks “an unseen phenomenon in America” which explores, through research and a multi-arc narrative, “how America today and throughout its history has been shaped by a hidden caste system, a rigid hierarchy of human rankings.”

In addition to DuVernay, the Caste producer roster includes Array Filmworks’ Sarah Bremner and Paul Garnes. DuVernay will also re-team with Netflix exec Tendo Nagenda after previously working together on Disney’s A Wrinkle in Time. Caste marks DuVernay’s fifth feature film as a director and her second movie currently in the works in addition to directing The New Gods for Warner Bros.

We’ll keep you posted as DuVernay’s work on Caste develops. You can check out Netflix’s official announcement below. For more, check out our round-up of the best documentaries on Netflix right now.

Ava DuVernay will direct, write, and produce a film based on Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents by Pulitzer Prize winner Isabel Wilkerson.



The New York Times bestselling novel chronicles how our lives are defined by a hierarchy of human divisions dating back generations. pic.twitter.com/kaXhy8Fe2I — Netflix Queue (@netflixqueue) October 14, 2020

