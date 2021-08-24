Producer Ava DuVernay has confirmed on Twitter that The CW’s next superhero series Naomi has started shooting. While details about the show are so far scarce, Kaci Walfall will play the titular hero, described as a high school student who’s not afraid to be a comic book nerd.

Naomi was introduced by Brian Michael Bendis in 2019’s Naomi: Season One, a comic book arc that ended with the heroine joining the Young Justice. In less than two years before her creation, Naomi has already ascended to stardom by becoming a member of the Justice League, where Aquaman gave her her official moniker: Powerhouse. The explosive reception of Naomi in the comics ensured the production of a pilot at the end of 2020. Last May, the series was greenlit for an entire season, which means Naomi will soon join The CW's Arrowverse.

Naomi marks Walfall’s first major leading role after appearing in Army Wives, Person of Interest, and, most recently, Power. The series' regular cast also includes Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. alum Alexander Wraith as Dee, Cranston Johnson (Euphoria) as Zumbado, and newcomer Camila Moreno as Lourdes.

Naomi is not the only comic book adaptation in which DuVernay was recently involved. Besides executive producing Naomi alongside Jill Blankenship (Arrow), DuVernay was supposed to direct the canceled New Gods movie. She is also set to direct the pilot for the DMZ miniseries at HBO Max series, another DC Comics IP. DMZ is being adapted by Roberto Patino and will show an apocalyptic version of America where a second Civil War happened.

Naomi has no release date yet, but as production moves forward, you can expect to read all about the show here at Collider. Check out DuVernay’s original tweet below:

