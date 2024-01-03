The Big Picture New Gods, a lesser-known DC property, was set to be adapted into a movie by Ava DuVernay, but Warner Bros. ultimately cancelled the project.

Space’s innate vastness, populated by stars, planets, and countless other entities, has ceaselessly tempted the minds of artists since the beginning of time. Artists specializing in the art of cinema have been no different. Why else would one of the earliest movies be A Trip to the Moon? Why else would classic films like It’s a Wonderful Life hinge key emotional moments around the sight of the moon, a massive creation hovering over Earth, tantalizing our minds with a gigantic reminder of space’s existence? And, of course, why else would a filmmaker like Ava DuVernay embark on a DC Comics blockbuster like New Gods? The original New Gods comics travel to the farthest reaches of space: to the planet Apokolips.

Here, comics legend Jack Kirby let his imagination run wild with any zany character or setting his mind conjured up. All that potential clearly captured the imagination of DuVernay, the filmmaker behind titles like Selma, 13th, and Middle of Nowhere, among others. Who knows what kind of stories and images she could’ve stirred up in the realm of space? Unfortunately, while the possibilities of the cosmos are endless, Earthbound matters in Hollywood are a lot more limited. New Gods would eventually get canned by Warner Bros. for a multitude of reasons… though not before DuVernay’s vision for the production already captured the minds of moviegoers all over the world.

DC's New Gods Characters Haven't Really Been Adapted

The New Gods were never a high priority for DC Comics movies, even though certain aspects of the mythology attached to these characters was quite common in DC lore. Because seminal DC baddie Darkseid rules over Apokolips (the original comics hinged on a battle between ancient beings on this planet and rival planet New Genesis), details from Apokolips have made their way into DC adaptations ranging from Super Friends to Smallville. However, these properties have been less interested in being straightforward adaptations of the New Gods mythos and more intrigued by having Darkseid and some of his loyal henchpeople (like Desaad and Granny Goodness) show up in supporting roles. The other New Gods characters, like heroic figures such as Mister Miracle and Big Barda, have been way more obscure in their non-comics appearances.

The entire realm of the New Gods was so dense with lore and sci-fi nonsense that it made sense, in many cases, to just restrict this world’s presence in pop culture to Darkseid and his most loyal soldiers. However, there were rich possibilities in getting some kind of movie adaptation of these comics made if Warner Bros. ever wanted to take a chance on a lesser-known DC property. After all, Marvel Studios risking it all on an unknown sci-fi brand name worked like gangbusters with Guardians of the Galaxy. In March 2018, it was announced that Warner Bros. would be embracing such a project by having DuVernay helm a New Gods movie. Announced just a few days after DuVernay's big-budget A Wrinkle in Time premiered, this New Gods feature was initially reported to be detached from the mythos of the larger DCEU.

Zack Snyder Included Darkseid in 'Justice League'

That was an important detail to note because Justice League (which had premiered only a few months earlier) had established some connections to Apokolips through a name-drop of Darkseid and the use of Parademons in the story. Zack Snyder’s original cut of the movie, meanwhile, had embraced even more of the New Gods lore, including an on-screen appearance from Darkseid. By making sure DuVernay’s New Gods movie wasn’t tied down to prior DC movies, this director had free rein to make her own vision of what Apokolips looked like. The feature got another big push in May 2019 when it was announced that comics writer Tom King (who had lots of experience writing the New Gods in comic form) would be penning the screenplay with DuVernay.

Two months later, DuVernay confirmed that her feature's baddies would be Darkseid and the Female Furies. Given that Granny Goodness leads the latter group in the comics, it's a foregone conclusion that she would've also factored into this movie. The use of these particular characters indicated DuVernay would be heading in an appropriately stylized direction with this adaptation. After all, the New Gods include Rip Roar (a four-armed warrior) and Black Racer (a Black man who travels the cosmos on a pair of skis), why should it be grounded and serious? The project had a very clear creative vision and even the COVID-19 pandemic couldn’t upend DuVernay’s commitment to the feature. At the end of 2020, she took to social media to confirm that the preceding year had given her and King plenty of time to dig deep into New Gods and make it as good as it could be. Unfortunately, just a few months later, the dream would be over.

DCEU Planning Complicated DuVernay's Vision

In the years since DuVernay had signed onto New Gods, a fan movement had sprung up to get Zack Snyder’s original vision for Justice League release. This meant, by proxy, unleashing a version of Justice League incorporating the New Gods lore (including Darkseid) that DuVernay was planning to utilize. This issue only got thornier once Warner Bros. and HBO Max committed to releasing this iteration of the superhero blockbuster in March 2021. The infamously toxic behavior of this fanbase (as exemplified by one of the best jokes in Barbie) was reflected in a petition that sprung up insisting DuVernay cast Zack Snyder’s Justice League actor Ray Porter as Darkseid in her New Gods movie. Porter graciously took to social media to say that DuVernay should cast whoever she wants in the part, but it was already clear that the existence of this project was a problem for New Gods.

By April 2021, those problems had become severe enough that New Gods was announced as one of a handful of DC projects that had been canned. It was a devastating blow that was initially reported to be because of Warner Bros. worrying that New Gods would be stepping too much on the toes of Zack Snyder’s Justice League, a situation DuVernay would confirm later that year. She said in an interview, "The studio decided that they did not want to pursue a certain part of that comic world based on some things that were going on with another film in that world. So before I even was able to kind of complete my script with Tom King, they axed it."

At the end of 2022, King would reflect on the project, further confirming that New Gods died because of the DC Extended Universe's ambitions at the time, but also noting that he had nothing but glorious experiences collaborating with DuVernay. In hindsight, the duo’s work on New Gods got axed just in time. When Warner Bros. was bought by Discovery in 2022, the DC Extended Universe would go through more upheaval with events like the canning of Batgirl and James Gunn’s entire reboot of this franchise.

Would a New Gods Movie Work?

While it was devastating to see New Gods go, at least DuVernay and King didn’t get swept up in all the chaos that killed off a barrage of DC projects in 2022 that got even further into production. One also has to wonder if a New Gods movie would’ve, no matter how good DuVernay had made the project, ended up feeling out of step with the public’s tastes circa. 2024 or 2025 (the earliest the project could’ve gotten released). In 2023, moviegoers rejected superhero movies like Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and The Flash that embraced endless layers of sci-fi nonsense removed from reality. Even Eternals (a 2021 adaptation of Marvel Comics characters who are Jack Kirby creations deeply similar to the New Gods) failed to make a massive box office impact. Perhaps New Gods would’ve ended up being another box office underperformer out of step with the demands of modern moviegoers.

Still, there’s no denying that it’s sad to see Ava DuVernay's passion for such deeply idiosyncratic material go unrealized. It’s especially aggravating since Zack Snyder’s Justice League, in hindsight, appears to be the main culprit behind its demise. A streaming exclusive production that covered Apokolips in shades of grey deprived the public of seeing Big Barda and Mister Miracle on the big screen! Still, perhaps these New Gods characters can find their way to movie theaters again someday in Gunn’s new take on the DC Universe. After all, the cosmos always beckons. So, too, are the wacky superheroes that dance among the stars, their adventures eternally tantalizing the imagination and creativity of filmmakers everywhere.