Ava DuVernay Adapting ‘One Perfect Shot’ Twitter Account Into HBO Max Docu-Series

HBO Max is delivering a gift to cinephiles, partnering up with Oscar nominee Ava DuVernay for One Perfect Shot. Based on the popular Twitter account, the half-hour docu-series will take an in-depth look at some of cinema’s most stunning moments using the voices of the filmmakers who created them.

This announcement initially got a firm ehhhhh from me, because the account itself borders on self-parody—sometimes you get a bonafide once-in-a-lifetime shot, other times it really is just a lamp in a Coen Bros. movie but you’re not allowed to say that—but DuVernay’s involvement helps immensely, and the official description of how the Twitter-to-TV adaptation is gonna’ work sounds incredible.

“Each episode arms one acclaimed director with an arsenal of visual tools to pull back the curtain on their most iconic shots. Using state of the art technology, the directors will literally enter each shot, walking through the scene in 360 moments that allow viewers to join an immersive exploration of moviemaking. Filmmakers will share their obstacles, challenges, lessons and triumphs as they detail how they created their crowning cinematic achievements. Each helmer will also present one shot from an auteur who deeply influenced them, outlining the inspiration that catalyzed their own imagination.”

“I’ve long wanted to create a series about the art of directing,” DuVernay said in a statement. “To chronicle the craft of great filmmakers is a dream come true for me and all of us at ARRAY Filmworks. We’re thrilled that our partners at Warner Horizon Unscripted Television embraced this idea and look forward to fully geeking out over movies with our friends at HBO Max.”

Sarah Aubrey, head of original content, HBO Max, added: “There is nothing more fascinating than witnessing the passion and creativity of a filmmaker discussing their craft and dissecting how they pulled off that jaw-dropping shot. Narrated by the illustrious Ava DuVernay, this series is sure to ignite and inspire film and television enthusiasts at every level.”

