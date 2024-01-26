The Oscar-nominated Ava Gardner has carved an unforgettable legacy for herself in the film industry, particularly during Hollywood's Golden Age, by starring in numerous well-known movies and charming viewers with her strong on-screen presence. Despite doubting her gift as an actress (Gregory Peck even said that "she was much better than she thought she was," according to her official website), Gardner undoubtedly bewitched Hollywood with her beauty, glamour, talents, and sophistication throughout the years.

The star had landed parts in multiple well-known films like The Band Wagon in uncredited roles before getting her breakthrough in The Killers. However, from the moment she reached stardom, it was evident that Gardner was in the film industry to stay. From The Snows of Kilimanjaro to Seven Days in May, these are the best Ava Gardner movies, ranked.

10 'The Snows of Kilimanjaro' (1952)

Directors: Henry King, Roy Ward Baker

Directed by Henry King and Roy Ward Baker and based on the Ernest Hemingway novel of the same name, The Snows of Kilimanjaro centers around a writer named Harry Street (Gregory Peck). In the movie, he reflects on his life on his deathbed as his health declines from an infection while on a safari in the shadow of Mount Kilimanjaro.

While this is hardly Gardner's very best movie and not a particularly great adaptation of a classic (it certainly can come off as slightly dull and a bit offensive, as many other films produced during this time), Gardner's performance and the star-studded cast make it worth checking The Snows of Kilimanjaro. With beautifully shot, technicolor cinematography, King and Baker's film was a box office hit when it came out in 1952. This is only right considering who it stars and the celebrated author whose book the story is based on.

9 'The Life and Times of Judge Roy Bean' (1972)

Director: John Huston

This gripping 1972 Western starring the legendary Paul Newman follows a former outlaw and self-appointed lawmaker who establishes a town in a barren part of the West and enforces his unique style of justice on unsuspecting strangers who pass through.

With an amazing lead performance from Newman and an intriguing premise directed by John Huston, this Western is far from conventional; it makes for an intense, absorbing watch for those who are into the genre (and also love comedies). Furthermore, The Life and Times of Judge Roy Bean is based on the real-life Roy Bean, the self-proclaimed "law west of the Pecos." Gardner shines every time she steps foot on the screen to play his love, Lily Langtry.

Director: Joseph L. Mankiewicz

With a flawless 100% Rotten Tomatoes score, the witty The Barefoot Contessa is essential viewing in Ava Gardner's filmography. Starring Humphrey Bogart as the lead man, it sees a washed-up film director who gets a second chance at stardom after discovering a stunning young woman named Maria Vagas dancing in a nightclub in Madrid, Spain.

While The Barefoot Contessa — which resembles the life of Rita Hayworth, who was discovered as Margarita Cansino dancing in Mexico and later married Prince Aly Khan — may fall a bit short of expectations (especially considering its two strong leads), Joseph L. Mankiewicz's unusual, perhaps too slow-burn of a melodrama is carried and elevated by Gardner's appeal and strong on-screen presence.

7 'Show Boat' (1951)

Director: George Sidney

Directed by George Sidney, the now outdated Show Boat follows the daughter of a riverboat captain (Gardner) who falls for a charming gambler (John Lee Mahin). However, their romance takes a wild turn when his luck turns sour.

Despite the obvious issues with Show Boat (including how Gardner is supposed to be the child of a black woman), this 1951 musical sheds light on prejudice, racial intolerance, and interracial marriages. It is not particularly faithful to the musical play and is a weaker and blander version than its 1936 counterpart, as Sidney's work has omitted some important details and elements from its source material. However, Ava Gardner in Technicolor almost always warrants a watch, and the costumes are great.

6 'On the Beach' (1959)

Director: Stanley Kramer

On the Beach is a story that merges drama, romance, and sci-fi genres. The setting is after a worldwide nuclear war, and the story follows the lives of Australian citizens as they try to accept the fact that all life on Earth will end in a few months.

What is so interesting about Stanley Kramer's intriguing dystopian film is how it manages to come out as a melodrama despite the topics it tackles. Were the movie made nowadays, it would be easy for On the Beach to be some sort of action flick — instead, it turned out to be something totally different: a human and heart-wrenching tale of humanity in the face of adversity. Gardner sweeps audiences off their feet as she steps into the shoes of Moira Davidson, a woman awaiting the nuclear fallout to spread into the Southern Hemisphere.

5 'Pandora and the Flying Dutchman' (1951)

Director: Albert Lewin

Primarily filmed in Tossa de Mar, on the Costa Brava in Catalonia, Spain, Albert Lewin's Pandora and the Flying Dutchman centers around an achingly beautiful, seductive woman (the ever charming and skillful Gardner) and a mysterious ship's captain (Hendrick van der Zee) hypnotic relationship.

Pandora and the Flying Dutchman is a mainstream flick from Hollywood's Golden Age with a talented cast at its center. It is also worth noting that this take on the Flying Dutchman legend is an absorbing and intense one, blending the fantasy, drama, and mystery genres with great results. In addition to that, Lewin's movie is also beautifully crafted with stunning visuals, making for a must-see technicolor melodrama for those who like the genre.

4 'Mogambo' (1953)

Director: John Ford

Mogambo is set on a Kenyan safari and follows the love triangle between a hunter named Victor Marswell (played by the iconic Clarke Gable), a seductive American socialite (Gardner), and an anthropologist's wife, Linda (the stunning Grace Kelly).

John Ford's romantic comedy, which was a remake of the 1932 drama Red Dust also starring Gable, earned Gardner her first Oscar nomination. Naturally, it deserves a high spot on the list. Set against an exotic backdrop, Mogambo is worth checking if only for its cast and their performances. While it is not among the best works by the fan-favorite filmmaker, it is still a solid effort with great casting and engaging adventure elements. Plus, Gardner plays with baby elephants, so what is not to love?

3 'The Night of the Iguana' (1964)

Director: John Huston

In The Night of the Iguana, a disgraced Episcopal clergyman (Richard Burton) fearlessly leads a group of Baptist women on a tour of the Mexican coast, while courageously facing head-on the failures that have haunted his life.

Like the creature mentioned in its title, John Huston's film is certainly odd. However, it is in equal amounts entertaining and well-written. Based on the Tennessee Williams play of the same name, The Night of the Iguana is a great and atmospheric time in front of the screen, sending out poignant messages of redemption, sexual desire, and overall making for a heartfelt classic film filled with great acting efforts. Garden is well cast as the messy hotel owner, and steals the spotlight whenever she's on-screen.

2 'The Killers' (1946)

Director: Robert Siodmak

While Gardner had already starred in many small, uncredited roles before Robert Siodmak's film noir, The Killers marked the star's much-deserved breakthrough. Also starring Burt Lancaster, the 1946 feature follows a man named "the Swede," whom two men pursue. They soon realize that he was lured by a beautiful woman into pulling off a bank robbery which was overseen by another man.

While The Killers could have benefited from more Ava Gardner screen time, it was nonetheless an engaging, quintessential film noir (and a beautifully shot one at that). Based on the 1937 short story by Ernest Hemingway, Siodmak's four-time Oscar-nominated black-and-white film is elevated by good performances and makes for a wonderful watch throughout, especially appealing to those who are keen on the noir genre.

1 'Seven Days in May' (1964)

Director: John Frankenheimer

The absorbing political thriller Seven Days in May centers around U.S. President Jordan Lyman (the two-time Golden Age Oscar winner Frederic March), who signs a nuclear disarmament treaty with the Soviets in hopes of bringing an end to the Cold War. However, General James Scott (Burt Lancaster) isn't very pleased with such a thing and decides to plot a coup to overthrow Lyman in seven days.

Gardner plays the former mistress of General Scott, Eleanor Holbrook, in this compelling John Frankenheimer nuclear drama. Despite not being the best movie to come out of Hollywood's Golden Age, Seven Days in May is pleasing to the eye while delivering a gripping, thrilling narrative and keeps audiences invested throughout its entirety. Plus, it is somewhat of an educative watch, as it sheds light on the paranoia, conspiracy, and fear of the Cold War.

