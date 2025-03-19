Ava Max is back with another floor filler. Known as a dance hitmaker, Max has a robust discography of pop bangers for various moods and occasions. Her latest single features her dancing the pain away.

On Max’s new single, “Lost Your Faith,” she reflects on a love gone sour, noting how something that once felt so spiritual now feels hollow. Now, she must find that joy in her own company. “I used to have you on your knees all night / But now, you never pray And when you looked at me, you saw the light / But now, you've turned away / Hallelujah, hallelujah, hallelujah / You used to hold me in a holy place / But now, you've lost your faith,” she sings on the song’s chorus. Groovy percussion throughout the song’s verses and an electrifying guitar instrumental bridge give the song a transcendent ‘80s feel.

“Lost Your Faith is a message of love and hope,” Max said in a statement. “Somewhere in the wreckage, you realize you're still standing. You piece yourself back together — not into who you were, but someone stronger, someone more certain of their own light.”

In the song’s accompanying video, Max contemplates her most recent love as she passes time in the mountains, as a montage of happy moments with her lover — played by Finn Wittrock — plays throughout.

Ava Max’s Return To The Dance Floor

Max’s last album, Diamonds & Dancefloors was released in January 2023. The album spawned pop hits like “Maybe You’re the Problem” and “Million Dollar Baby.” Since then, Max has dropped a standalone single “My Oh My,” a Kygo collaboration called “Whatever,” and a holiday single called “1 Wish.” But fans are eager to get their hands on Max’s next album.

Max has been working on the album since last year. In a May 2024 interview with Billboard, she noted that she was experimenting with different musical styles. “I’m excited, there’s so much more… This album definitely has a couple record[s] that style, lyric-wise, melody-wise that I’ve never touched on,” she said.

In an Instagram post shared on Wednesday, Feb. 12, Max confirmed that her next album is on the way. She shared a carousel of photos from the studio, and noted in the post’s caption that she was “currently putting the final touches on the album.”

Let’s hope we get even more new music in time to tear up the clubs this summer.

