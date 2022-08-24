The Walking Dead: World Beyond star Alexa Mansour is going from Nebraska to Catalina Island as she joins the cast of the new ABC drama Avalon. Per Deadline, she's set to co-star opposite Scream legend Neve Campbell in the series which hails from David E. Kelley.

Based on a short story of the same name by Michael Connelly, Avalon takes place in the titular city on Catalina Island and follows its dogged sheriff Nicole “Nic” Searcy (Campbell). With the L.A. detective's office based on the island, she's in charge of policing a local population along with the over one million tourists that come visit every year, bringing with them a variety of backgrounds and potential new stories for the detective to follow. When a new, career-defining mystery arrives at Searcy's desk, her whole perception of herself and the island is shaken to its very core. Alongside Campbell and Mansour, the series will also feature Steven Pasquale and Roslyn Ruff.

Mansour will play one of Searcy's reliable deputies, Carolyn Chavez. Chavez is defined by her overwhelming optimism and good spirit as she adores living on the island and working under Searcy. According to the description from Deadline, "she has her own compass, one she acquired after being forced to fend for herself at a young age." Fans can expect to see her close by then as Searcy goes to work to solve the island's mystery.

Mansour should fit it in well alongside Campbell given her experience in horror and horror-adjacent properties in the past, including the aforementioned World Beyond where she played Hope Bennett opposite Aliyah Royale as her sister Iris. Before that, she was known for starring in the horror sequel Unfriended: Dark Web and more recently earning a role in the Paramount+ esports series Players. She can also count a role in the Emmy-winning Home Before Dark among her credits, including a long list of guest roles on television. She's not a total stranger to ABC either, previously appearing in How To Get Away With Murder. Since World Beyond, Mansour's star has been on the rise in spite of the show's less than stellar reputation. Since the show ended back in December, she's now also slated to appear in Alex Garland's Civil War alongside Kirsten Dunst.

Avalon is Kelley's latest project after the success of Big Sky, Big Little Lies, and Goliath among others. Alongside creating and executive producing the series, he also co-wrote the pilot episode with Connelly. The show is produced by A+E Studios in collaboration with 20th Century Television with Dana Calvo as an executive producer alongside Ross Fineman of Fineman Entertainment, Barry Jossen and Tana Jamieson for A+E, and Matthew Tinker for DEK Productions.

Avalon is expected to premiere as part of the 2022-2023 programming slate for ABC.