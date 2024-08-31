True '90s nostalgia lives in people's memories of MTV, the network defining what made good television for a whole generation of watchers during this illustrious era. From the iconic performances by that decade's biggest stars to hilarious (and at times extremely worrying) new TV shows. Many adults remember fondly how glamorous the TV screen looked when it was filled with such legendary displays of truly modern television. It's a kind of viewing experience that many shows have tried to replicate, with none really being able to capture that unique sense of wild fun — that is, until Avalon TV. This Wow Presents Plus reality series focuses on the House of Avalon, an LA-based art collective known nationwide for not only each member's expertise in their respective fields but the show-stopping works of art they create together.

Led by RuPaul's Drag Race alumni Symone and Gigi Goode, the first season of this series gave fans insight into just what makes this found family so great, thrilling them with a variety show like no other filled with skits, talk shows, and spotlights on the group's daily lives. It offers the exact kind of nonstop energy that made MTV so amazing more than two decades ago, and with the beautiful story of what it means to truly be a family at its center, it gives audiences a viewing experience like they've never experienced before. In an exclusive interview with Collider, the cast of the series talks about the '90s vibe and what makes the show so special.

Avalon TV Brings You Back to the Wild '90s

While Avalon TV focuses on the overall House of Avalon, the members of this collective are quick to remind viewers that their love for each other doesn't mean that they're all the same. "Everyone has their magic power that they can use. It's like their mutant ability," said Drag performer Grant Vanderbilt, nestled between fellow House members Rylie Holden and Caleb Feeney as the trio spoke from a noisy dressing room. The other two agreed, comparing themselves to Marvel's X-Men in how each person brings something special to the table that contributes to their artistic whole. This difference in style doesn't mean they don't work well together, though, as Caleb is quick to remind that, "With all of us together, we can figure out how to do whatever we need to do."

It's a camaraderie that is evident through the eclectic comedy that runs throughout each episode. The snippets of their real lives sprinkled between the show's many segments reveal the easy joy this group finds together, random comments or even just a stray look causing them to fall apart in laughter that's delightful to watch. It's a kind of camaraderie that many viewers are very familiar with, and it drives the hilarity of the show; as opposed to many variety shows today, this cast knows each other well, their natural chemistry making every segment that much more gut-busting to watch. The group's easy, joyful sense of connection echoes in every episode and helps them create seamless examples of hilarious ridiculousness, the show spotlighting all of their talents through these moments - talents that two of its members have luckily been able to show off before.

You've Seen These Avalon TV Queens Before

Image via Wow Presents Plus

While every member of Avalon TV is renowned in their field, most viewers can easily identify House members Gigi Goode and Symone for their previous showings on reality TV. Both queens had exceptional tenures in the hit drag competition RuPaul's Drag Race, Symone winning season 13 and Goode becoming a finalist in season 12. Each one made a name for themselves on the series and afterward, astounding fans with their distinct senses of style and the unique way they approach the art form of Drag — and according to them, none of it would have been possible without the House of Avalon.

"People see us on television and think that we are the sole creators of all of our visions and looks," said Goode when asked how she and Symone feel about their family members getting the spotlight they received years ago. "And what the show offers is a window into the family that it takes to really put those things together. Nothing ever comes from just one of us. " Symone agrees with her, going even further to speak on how heartwarming it is for them to finally see the people who've helped them through so much - both artistically and personally - get the attention they deserve. When talking about the show, she says, "I love it, because we get to showcase everyone, and that’s kind of what I’ve always wanted. Of course, I wanted to do my thing, but I love my family and I love my friends. I think, more than anything, it’s more of a privilege and an honor for us…I don’t want to cry, haha, but it means a lot."

Many reality shows try to stress the importance of found family, with series like Legendary spotlighting how essential it is for LGBTQ people, especially to find solace in one another within a society that so often offers nothing but discrimination. This show spotlights that, in the House's unique, endlessly humorous way, the group uses their often chaotic natures to present a model they hope viewers will bring into their own lives. Through Avalon TV, the cast provides an example of individuals who found their family in unconventional ways, who are always uplifting each other and are constantly collaborating to create revolutionary pieces of art, one of which just so happens to be a reality show.

Avalon TV Is Unlike Anything You've Ever Seen Before

Close

While many fans may feel that they know Goode and Symone from their times on RuPaul's Drag Race, Avalon TV grants a whole new look into the daily lives of these glamorous queens and the equally talented family they're a part of. On the surface, Avalon TV is an inventive piece of reality television, one that captures the often overwhelming nature of MTV's glory days in a way that's entertainingly digestible for today's audience. It's a great example of good production and exceptional comedy, yet even beyond the television finesse, where the series really thrives is in granting viewers insight into one of the most loving families on air today. Through their constant mischief, jaw-dropping adventures, and heartwarming everyday lives, the House of Avalon showcases not only what it means to have an unabashed pride in one's own identity, but also what it means to truly be supported by those you love.

"On Drag Race and online we’ve been able to curate how we want to be perceived," says Goode. "This just rips that band-aid right off, and you really get to see what lies behind the curtain. It…it makes really great television, I have to say." The comment elicits laughter from Symone, yet it speaks to the truth that most reality shows forget that the best reality programs are built by their authenticity. And with Avalon TV being filled with an entire house-worth of artists ready to show their truest selves to everyone watching, these performers have managed to create one of the most authentic reality shows audiences have ever seen — since MTV in the 90s, of course.

Watch the full interview now where the cast of Avalon TV discusses what it means to share this huge stage with those closest to them, what they can't wait for audiences to see in season two, and just how excited they are for the world to finally see everything their family has to offer.

Avalon TV is available to stream on WOW Presents Plus.

Avalon TV (2023) Set in the lively world of a Hollywood talent agency, Avalon TV centers around a group of ambitious agents trying to make their mark in the entertainment industry. Balancing professional demands and personal dramas, they navigate the cutthroat environment with wit, ambition, and determination. Release Date October 9, 2023 Cast Marko Monroe , Hunter Crenshaw , Symone , Grant Vanderblit , Caleb , Gigi Goode Main Genre Reality

Watch on WOW Presents+