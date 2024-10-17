An approachable avant-garde movie might sound like an oxymoron, but it isn't an impossibility. Without somewhat accessible films, the realm of the avant-garde would end up being entirely off-limits, and would likely cease to be if no one was able to approach it. Without a handful of films that are a little weird, experimental, avant-garde, or arthouse cinema – however you want to describe it – wouldn’t seem very enticing to newcomers.

The following movies might not even be considered truly avant-garde by some metrics, but they all contain some elements that make them fall outside the territory of traditional/conventional film. If you want to get some idea of what non-traditional cinema has to offer, but don’t want to feel too overwhelmed by really out-there stuff, these films all make for good starting points.

10 'Beauty and the Beast' (1946)

Director: Jean Cocteau

1946’s Beauty and the Beast certainly isn't the only film with that title, but it is perhaps the most atmospheric and visually distinctive. The core story about the unusual relationship between a young woman and a seemingly fearsome beast is a straightforward one, but it’s the dreamlike feel of this Beauty and the Beast that makes it feel unusual and ultimately arthouse in nature.

It’s also a darker take on the fairytale story than someone might be used to if their main frame of reference for Beauty and the Beast is the animated Disney version from the early 1990s. The approach taken in this 1946 take is substantially different enough to make it worthwhile viewing, even for those who believe they know where it’ll go, because a good deal of this ends up being rather surprising.

9 'The 400 Blows' (1959)

Director: François Truffaut

French New Wave films don’t get much more iconic or approachable than The 400 Blows, which is an undoubtedly essential coming-of-age movie and easily one of the best of all time. It centers on a young boy named Antoine Doinel, who often clashes with the world around him (especially adults) as he drifts through his adolescence and contends with increasingly strong feelings of aimlessness.

The only part of The 400 Blows that feels truly out there is its famously sudden ending, but it’s otherwise quite grounded, narratively simple, and broadly emotional for something that's tied to the French New Wave. It’s the bluntness of the emotions explored and the overall sense of brutal honesty contained within that likely made it feel like a breath of fresh air back in the late 1950s; qualities that make it still compelling when watched today, more than 60 years later.

8 '8½' (1963)

Director: Federico Fellini

The most approachable Federico Fellini film is probably La Dolce Vita, so long as you don’t mind sitting down to watch something that runs for about three hours. Three years after that film, he made the shorter but much more abstract 8½, which is a film that’s easier to label as either arthouse or avant-garde, arguably deserving such a definition more than La Dolce Vita.

8½ puts viewers inside the mind of a film director for much of its runtime, following him as he contends with various personal and professional issues, all the while also being plagued by memories from his past and ominous dreamlike experiences. It’s all intentionally dreamlike and strange, but the concept is easy to get one’s head around. It’s not a difficult film to follow on a base level, but trying to delve into everything it’s trying to say does lead to falling down a deep (and admittedly fascinating) rabbit hole.

7 'Aguirre, the Wrath of God' (1972)

Director: Werner Herzog

Whether he’s making feature films or documentaries, Werner Herzog’s style is typically offbeat and distinctly his own. He is about as famous as filmmakers get without being mainstream, as film buffs are likely to be familiar with at least a handful of his films, all the while his most wide-reaching work can be found in shows and movies he acts in rather than directs, like his guest role in The Mandalorian or his supporting performance in 2012’s Jack Reacher.

Of his directorial work, Aguirre, the Wrath of God is probably the best place to start, as though it’s a disturbing and strange adventure film, its premise is straightforward, and it is pretty easy to take in, thanks to a rather brief runtime of 95 minutes. It explores straightforward themes like greed and madness, and is very easy to appreciate because of how breathtaking it frequently looks, too.

6 'Cléo from 5 to 7' (1962)

Director: Agnès Varda

Cléo from 5 to 7 is one of the best films of the early 1960s, and tells a grounded story that has life breathed into it thanks to its style and bold visuals that find beauty in everyday sett