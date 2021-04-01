As an actor’s star rises in Hollywood, one might think the trajectory would be doing bigger and bigger roles. For example, Eiza González makes a huge impression in a supporting role in the smash hit Baby Driver. From there, it’s on to a project that offers her even more screen time, right? Not necessarily, and taking that other path seems to have worked in her benefit.

After making Baby Driver, González set her sights on Robert Rodriguez’s Alita: Battle Angel. Having worked with Rodriguez on From Dusk till Dawn: The Series and hearing all about Alita for years, she didn’t think there would be a role for her in the movie - until Rodriguez told her otherwise. As she explained it on Collider Ladies Night, Rodriguez called her and said, “I have this very small role in Alita: Battle Angel, but it’s really cool and I think you would do such a good job." And then he added, “You have to audition for it. James does not let anyone be in a movie unless they get auditioned and he sees them.”

As someone who’s always game to audition, González jumped at the opportunity and ultimately scored the role of the cyborg assassin, Nyssiana. But that’s not all her commitment to the project got her. Because of her involvement in Alita: Battle Angel, González got the chance to audition for the Avatar sequels. Here’s how she explained it:

“I’ve always believed that doing roles, no matter how big or small, it will help your career. For instance, I was a small role [in Alita]. Baby Driver had already been successful so I could have been like, ‘Meh, I’m not gonna do this.’ But, at the same time, for me, it enables someone like James Cameron to see me, to know who I am. There’s no small character. Thanks to that, James had a very limited amount of people that he was gonna audition for Avatar and he considered me to audition for Avatar after that. He would have never read me. It was like a five-person list and I then auditioned for it eventually, it didn’t go my way, but it allowed me to move forward in my career that I wouldn’t have otherwise. Or it would have taken a little bit longer. So there’s never a small role, especially when you’re working with incredible filmmakers, with incredible directors, with incredible DPs, it always adds layers to your career.”

González is currently taking that “there’s never a small role” mantra and running with it full force, making huge impressions with limited screen time in films like Hobbs & Shaw, I Care a Lot and now Godzilla vs. Kong, just to name a few. It does feel like it’s about time for González to headline her own big production and while I might be getting mighty impatient waiting for that, with an attitude, skillset and passion like González’s, I’m a big believer that it’s bound to happen sooner rather than later.

If you need more convincing on the matter, check out our full Collider Ladies Night conversation below to hear more about González’s journey in the industry thus far and how she’s making moves to make projects of her own and create opportunities for others in the process:

