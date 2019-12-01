Filming Wraps on ‘Avatar 2’ with a BTS Photo Revealing New Na’vi Tech

Facebook Messenger

December 1, 2019

We’ve just gotten one step closer to seeing more of Avatar 2 after it was announced over the weekend that live-action filming on the next Avatar movie has wrapped. The continuation epic saga from director James Cameron has been in the works for a long time with plans for more four installments, including Avatar 2, to be released through 2027.

On Friday, November 29, the official Avatar Twitter account tweeted out a behind-the-scenes photo from the Avatar 2 set. If you look closely, you can see a water tank in the center of the photo and some rigs set up around the water tank. Best of all, this particular photo is actually a sneak-peek look at the new Na’vi tech known as the Sea Dragon. Details about the Sea Dragon were included in the photo’s caption: “That’s a wrap, Na’vi Nation! It’s our last day of live-action filming in 2019, and we’re celebrating with a sneak peek. Check out this photo of the aft well deck section of the Sea Dragon, a massive mothership that carries an array of other sea-going craft in the sequels.”

Some details about Avatar 2 have been shared in recent years, including that the second movie is set several years after Avatar and may focus on Jake and Neytiri’s children. We also know Avatar 2 will be as much a standalone film that will tell a complete story as it will be a continuation of the story begun in Avatar. Returning Avatar cast members include Sam WorthingtonZoe SaldanaSigourney WeaverStephen Lang, and Giovanni Ribisi. New Avatar 2 cast members include Kate WinsletMichelle YeohJemaine ClementVin DieselCliff CurtisDavid Thewlis, and Edie Falco.

Avatar 2 arrives in theaters on December 17, 2021. For more, check out what other movies Disney has scheduled for release through 2023.

