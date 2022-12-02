Out of all sections inside the Disney panel at the Brazilian Comic-Con Experience this Thursday, the one that gave attendees the most to feast upon was from Avatar: The Way of Water. In order to represent the James Cameron film on the stage, Zoe Saldaña (who plays Neytiri) and film producer Jon Landau teased what we can expect from the sequel, including revealing that the movie is bigger than the original in every sense. Then, they presented some evidence to support those claims: 18 minutes of never-before-seen footage was unveiled to everyone present for the panel.

As you probably know, it’s common for these types of clips to be con-exclusive, but we can now tell you what the clips that the Avatar team put together were aiming to showcase. The 18 minutes weren’t chronological but rather separated into different installments to put together a bigger picture of what’s to come in two weeks to theaters.

The footage made it clear that there will be a lot of room in the story for Jake (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri’s kids – who are teenagers by the time we catch up with the family. The clips also make it seem that the kids will be independent enough to have their own storylines, and that those seem to amount to different Na’vi clans having a problem with the fact that Neteyam (Jamie Flatters), Lo'ak (Britain Dalton), and Tuk (Trinity Jo-Lo Bliss) are children from a “hybrid.” In case you forgot, Jake Sully’s mind was transported to his avatar by the end of the first movie and his human body was left behind.

The clips also revealed that at the time of Dr. Grace Augustine's (Sigourney Weaver) death she was actually pregnant, and by preserving her body the Na’vi managed to let her generate a daughter – who also seems like she’ll be heavily featured in the story. We also get an extended cut of a memorable scene on the trailer: Jake's kid touching the fin of a giant whale-like creature. In the extended cut, we discover that the young Na'vi saved the animal from a cruel attack and starts to bond with it. We even get a shot from the whale’s point of view, and they both have a beautiful moment together.

As The Title Suggests, Avatar 2 Will Spend Quite Some Time Underwater

Since Avatar: The Way of Water is all about the sea life in Pandora, we also got a look at the diverse aquatic life that will be presented in the movie. As the cast has already commented, they spent quite some time filming in water tanks – and it shows. The underwater sequences will probably be the highlight of the upcoming movie, and the clips underscored that.

Last but not least, the clips also teased that war is coming another time to Pandora, with the Na’vi having to defend themselves once again with their weapons and creatures against heavy machinery, which suggests another human invasion. It looks like the war will destabilize Jake, who has to be reminded by Neytiri that he's the Toruk Makto. In the first movie, the humans' goal was to extract the precious metal “unobtanium” from Pandora, and that could very well be the motivation once again, since humans failed to acquire it the first time around.

Avatar: The Way of Water is the second of a planned five-installment film series that is well into production and has new entries expected to come out every two years. However, since the franchise is extremely expensive to put together if the sequels fail to live up to the success of the original—which is only the highest-grossing movie ever made—we could be looking at a story that will struggle to be told through its end.

