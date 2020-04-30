This Image From the ‘Avatar’ Sequels Prove Sigourney Weaver Hasn’t Aged Since 2009

The Avatar sequels have been in production for roughly 700 years, and every movie getting shut down by the coronavirus isn’t exactly getting us any closer to seeing them. But luckily, producer Jon Landau decided to share an image from the set of the sequels, in what I can only assume is a proof-of-life offering to reassure fans eagerly awaiting Avatar 2’s December 17, 2021 release date.

From the set of the Avatar sequels: Producer Jon Landau, Sigourney Weaver, and Joel David Moore revisited the Site 26 Shack to shoot scenes for the new films. Follow Jon on Instagram at "JonPLandau" for more sneak peeks! 👀 pic.twitter.com/hueTOr9saV — Avatar (@officialavatar) April 29, 2020

The image, originally posted to Landau’s Facebook before being shared by the official Avatar Twitter account, shows Landau standing arm-in-arm with stars Sigourney Weaver and Joel David Moore. Moore is reprising his role as Dr. Norm Spellman, whereas Weaver’s role has yet to officially be confirmed. Her character in the 2009 original, Dr. Grace Augustine, died and became one with the Tree of Souls (at least, I’m pretty sure that’s what happened). Weaver has said in previous interviews that she is not playing the same character, so either she’s Grace’s secret twin or she’s some manifestation of the Tree’s magic. Or neither! Who knows! I’m just glad she’s in it.

A great deal of work has already been done on the sequels before filming had to be shut down this past March in response to the coronavirus, and Weta Digital is continuing to work on visual effects. I know it sounds crazy, but there’s a good chance we might actually see Avatar 2 hit theaters next December.