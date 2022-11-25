A good movie takes time to make. Once there's an idea for a film, it has to be worked into a filmable screenplay. Then there's casting, pre-production, and getting everything ready for filming. Depending on the movie, the process of capturing all the footage can take a great deal of time. Then comes post-production, with all the editing, special effects work, and possible reshoots that come with that, before organizing - and marketing - a film's release.

There are far more steps involved, but those are the core ones. Any of those stages can involve delays for any number of reasons, leading to some films that get delayed or postponed for many months - or even years - after they were originally intended to be released. With the upcoming release of Avatar: The Way of Water being 13 whole years after the first Avatar, there are other notable movies that also endured long delays before finally seeing the light of day.

'Avatar: The Way of Water' (2022)

When Avatar: The Way of Water releases, it will have been 13 years since the first Avatar hit theaters. The new film will finally reveal what's happened on Pandora - and to many of the original film's characters - in the years since Avatar, with the film being set a decade or so after the events of the first movie.

James Cameron seems perfectly willing to take his time when it comes to making his movies, and this sequel to Avatar might be the best example of that. Fans are eager to see whether the wait will be worth it, and are similarly hoping that it will be successful enough to allow Cameron to make all the sequels he's planned.

'Eyes Wide Shut' (1999)

Stanley Kubrick's filmmaking career may have lasted close to 15 years, but he was at his most prolific in the 1950s and 1960s. By the 1970s, he started to release his movies with more and more years between them. 1971 gave us A Clockwork Orange, then Barry Lyndon in 1975, The Shining in 1980, and Full Metal Jacket in 1987.

It made sense then that the release of his final film, Eyes Wide Shut, kept viewers waiting the longest. Kubrick had wanted to make a film based on the novella Dream Story as far back as the late 1960s, with proper pre-production starting in the early to mid-1990s. Filming ended up going on for over a year and a half (setting a Guinness World Record in the process). Kubrick himself died only days after he'd completed a final cut, with its extended production (and his death) making Eyes Wide Shut a posthumous release for the legendary director.

'Black Widow' (2021)

The creative minds behind the MCU are usually pretty good at sticking to a schedule. The various phases of the MCU are planned out years in advance, and while some films can be pushed forward or back a few months, release dates are generally followed fairly consistently - the delays because of the COVID Pandemic notwithstanding.

COVID did delay Black Widow's theatrical release, from early 2020 to mid-2021. Things become more dramatic when considering that Kevin Fiege had wanted to make a Black Widow movie since 2010, and it took so long for one to finally materialize. When Black Widow came out, it had to be a prequel, due to the events of Avengers: Endgame, diminishing its story's impact. It wasn't a terrible movie, but it might well have been better received had it been released in the mid-2010s at the latest.

'The Last Temptation of Christ' (1988)

Martin Scorsese is a hugely prolific director whose mind seems to be consistently bursting with ideas he wants to turn into movies. This results in some films of his taking multiple years to go from idea to release, with his 1988 film The Last Temptation of Christ being one of the most dramatic examples.

Being no stranger to having religious themes in his films, the controversial novel thatThe Last Temptation of Christ was based on was one Scorsese had wanted to film since the 1970s. Given the potentially risky way it recontextualized Jesus Christ's life, the project didn't find funding until the early 1980s... and even then, it was canceled and then revived towards the decade's end. It was released to much controversy in 1988, but has gone on to be one of the great director's most revered films.

'Mad Max: Fury Road' (2015)

George Miller directed three Mad Max films quite consistently, all released between 1979 and 1985. However, when it came to the fourth (and arguably best) entry in the series, there was ultimately a 30-year-gap, with Mad Max: Fury Road finally getting a release in 2015.

The wait was worth it, partly because filmmaking technology had advanced to the point where Miller could capture a visceral experience he may only have been able to dream about in the 1980s. A prequel to the film - Furiosa- has also spent a while in development, though if it hits its scheduled 2024 release, nine years spent waiting is ultimately nothing compared to 30.

'The Thief and the Cobbler' (1992/1993/1995)

The Thief and the Cobbler is an interesting and complex example of a long-delayed film. A whole article (or more) would be needed to fully explain its production history, given it began in 1968, ended (sort of) in 1995, and had three separate cuts released in three different years - 1992, 1993, and 1995.

Unfortunately, the original director passed away in 2019, so the footage that exists is all that ever really will. Others have made multiple attempts throughout the 2000s and 2010s to rebuild the film, which makes the story even more complex. Ultimately, The Thief and the Cobbler stands as the rare film that took decades to make, and even then, was never 100% completed.

'Once Upon a Time in America' (1984)

After 1971's Duck, You Sucker, Sergio Leone turned his mind towards the project that would eventually become Once Upon a Time in America. A detailed and intricate that runs for almost four hours, it certainly feels like the kind of movie that a great deal of work went into (the same goes for its incredible Ennio Morricone score - one of the Morricone's very best).

Approximately a decade was spent on pre-production, getting financing, and planning, with filming and post-production taking some (but not as much) time, too. That made it all the more heartbreaking for Leone - and cinema as a whole - when it was re-edited into an inferior version for its initial release. However, with the director's true vision being released in the years after 1984, it's since gone on to be considered a classic.

'Boyhood' (2014)

Boyhood was a movie that was "delayed" by the nature of time itself. It wasn't delayed so much in the traditional sense, but given it aimed to capture a six-year-old growing into an 18-year-old young man (using one group of actors throughout), the production needed to be extended over 12 years.

The experiment ended up working, given Boyhood's acclaim and popularity upon its release. To see not just the main character but also those around him grow and change as people over such a long stretch of time (condensed into one movie) was an unusual and quite moving experience, meaning the drawn-out production more than paid off.

'REDLINE' (2009)

REDLINE is one of the best animated films aimed at older audiences. It's a science-fiction/action/sports movie that depicts a series of interplanetary - and extreme - car races, and is notable for being made up of 100,000 hand-drawn images, which ensured the film took seven years to make.

Other films took longer to come to fruition, sure, but this wasn't the case where an idea for a movie took seven years to show on-screen. This was animated over seven years, with the result being a stylish and amazing-looking movie that's visually unlike anything else out there.

'Avatar' (2009)

Avatar: The Way of Water is far from the first Avatar movie to spend a great deal of time in production. It's well-documented that James Cameron had the idea for the first movie way back in the 1990s, and began writing it as early as 1994.

Due to how ambitious the project was, it took numerous years to develop, and there was also a need for technology to be good enough to perfectly capture the world of Pandora. While some may have criticisms of the story, it's hard to deny that Avatar did - and still does - look amazing, meaning the long production paid off.

