These Pics of James Cameron Directing ‘Avatar 2’ Actors on Pool Noodles Will Soothe You

Arriving at the perfect point in the week is a pair of soothing new Avatar 2 images featuring director James Cameron working with actors on a pool set. Not only do the photos show how Cameron and his crew achieved what will no doubt be stunning underwater sequences for the movie, but they are also serve as some deeply good and cool new material for Avatar fans to feast their eyes on.

The new images in question were shared to the official Avatar Twitter on Wednesday afternoon. In one photo, we can see Cameron sitting on a rig which has been constructed around the perimeter of a pool as actors and camera operators float below him. In a second pic, we get a closer view of Cameron directing, with the waterline bisecting the photo and revealing the actors are sitting on pool noodles, ostensibly so they don’t get tired treading water before they have to film Unfortunately for us, it’s unclear which actors are in the pool getting orders from Cameron.

From the set of the sequels: @JimCameron directing the actors before they dive underwater for performance capture. Fun fact: That layer of white on the water's surface is comprised of floating balls that prevent lights from interfering with filming underwater. pic.twitter.com/dOBwS6qOXF — Avatar (@officialavatar) May 6, 2020

This pool-centric image set is just one of two recent posts featuring new Avatar 2 images. In a tweet from April 29, fans were treated to a behind-the-scenes look at Avatar stars Sigourney Weaver and Joel David Moore, who play Grace and Norm respectively, in between filming. The new images from Avatar 2 have helped keep fans updated and intrigued by the long-in-the-works sequel to 2009’s Avatar, especially since we won’t actually get to see the first of four planned sequels until December 2021.

Details are slim where Avatar 2 is concerned. While we know the story will continue to follow Sam Worthington‘s human-turned-Na’vi protagonist Jake Sully as he and fellow Na’vi love interest Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) continue to defend the alien planet of Pandora, Cameron has kept his lips zipped on further plot specifics. What we do know is that Avatar 2 boasts a seriously stacked cast, with newcomers Kate Winslet, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, David Thewlis, Michelle Yeoh, and Vin Diesel joining Avatar alums including Worthington, Saldana, Weaver, Moore, and Giovanni Ribisi.

Avatar 2 is scheduled to premiere on December 17, 2021. For more, get all Avatar-related updates right here.