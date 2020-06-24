New ‘Avatar 2’ Set Photo Proves James Cameron Is Back on His Underwater Bullshit

The only constants in this world are death, taxes, and James Cameron doing some crazy shit underwater whether anybody asked him to or not. Case in point: The latest behind-the-scenes photo from Avatar 2, courtesy of the film’s social feeds, which shows off some of the underwater motion-capture at play.

Of course, by “some of the underwater motion-capture at play” I do mean it’s a photo of actor Britain Dalton in a mo-cap suit riding another actor in a mo-cap suit like an Aquaman steed at the bottom of a pool, all of which will be painted over by FX artists at a later date. We’re still pretty unclear on what direction the story of the Avatar sequels is heading in, but it’s long been rumored that a good amount of Avatar 2 will take place under the sea. Also, if the first film is anything to go on, it’s going to look like nothing we’ve ever seen before, even though right now it looks like tomfoolery at the local rec center.

A large portion of the performance-capture photography on Avatar 2 and Avatar 3 wrapped up in 2019. After that, Cameron and Co. traveled to New Zealand to start work on live-action aspects, which were halted due to the COVID pandemic, although production recently picked back up again. The Avatar sequels added a whole score of new cast-members, including Kate Winslet, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, David Thewlis and Michelle Yeoh. OG Avatar actors reprising their roles include Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Giovanni Ribisi, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Matt Gerald.

Check out the photo below. Avatar 2 is set to hit theaters on December 17, 2021. For more on the franchise, here’s David Thewlis explaining which of the sequels he’s actually in.