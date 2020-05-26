‘Avatar 2’ Resumes Production, Producer Teases Details About the Sequel

Avatar 2 is totally happening, you guys. Over a decade after the original film’s release, the sequels are finally in production, although said production had shut down thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. However, you Avatar heads will be delighted to hear that the sequels have resumed production in New Zealand, albeit with a much smaller crew.

In an interview with RNZ, producer Jon Landau, who also produced Avatar director James Cameron’s previous record-breaking film Titanic, shared some details about the sequels, including his thoughts on finally being able to get back to work in New Zealand.

“We feel very comfortable because of the actions of your government and also the responsibility the people took to really curb the virus there. So we feel we’re coming back to the safest place in the world possible thanks to a team of people that we’ve worked with. We believe we have a very thoughtful, detailed and diligent safety plan that will keep everybody as safe as possible in these unprecedented times.”

Additionally, Landau let a few minor details about the plot of the Avatar sequel slide:

“This is the story of the Sully family and what one does to keep their family together. Jake and Neytiri have a family in this movie, they are forced to leave their home, they go out and explore the different regions of Pandora, including spending quite a bit of time on the water, around the water, in the water. I think, why do people turn to entertainment today, more so than ever? I think it’s to escape, to escape the world we’re in, to escape the other pressures they have in their lives… I think with Avatar, we have an opportunity to allow people to escape to an incredible world with incredible characters that they will follow, in much the same way as Peter Jackson was able to do with Lord of the Rings, so that’s what we’re looking forward to doing.”

The sequels to Cameron’s blockbuster sci-fi epic have been in development for 11 years now, but it seems like we’re actually getting close to seeing them finally come out. The big question, of course, is will anyone still be invested in the universe Cameron created back in 2009? The smart money is to always bet on Cameron. For more on Avatar 2, check out these set pics of Cameron directing the long-awaited follow-up.