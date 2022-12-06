Critics, journalists, and more are back from their first visit to Pandora in over a decade, and they have plenty to say in their first reactions to Avatar: The Way of Water. The film is James Cameron's long-awaited return to the world he built in the highest-grossing film of all time, and it looks to set the groundwork for a potential franchise based around Jake (Sam Worthington), Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), and their family's exploits on the foreign planet.

Set over 10 years after the original film, the new adventure will take Jake and his family across parts of Pandora audiences have never seen before all in the name of finding safe haven. With the RDA redoubling its mining efforts on the planet, they look for a way to keep their family together as well as fight back against the encroaching threat. Trailers so far have showcased some absolutely stunning vistas as the franchise takes to a new, aquatic region. Despite the changes, Cameron aims to reinforce the original film's themes with The Way of Water, focusing heavily on familial connections.

The return of such a revolutionary film warrants a cast packed with new and returning talent. Worthington and Saldaña reprise their roles alongside Matt Gerald, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Dileep Rao, Giovanni Ribisi, and, in a shocker, Stephen Lang. Sigourney Weaver also returns to the franchise, though she'll play a different role as Kiri, the adopted daughter of Jake and Neytiri. Cameron also brought in some exciting newcomers to join his returning cast members with Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Michelle Yeoh, Jemaine Clement, Oona Chaplin, and Vin Diesel all set to set foot on Pandora for the first time. For what it's worth, the stars haven't been quiet about their excitement to be a part of the film with Worthington even going as far as to claim the sequel blows its predecessor out of the water (pun intended).

How Do Critics Feel About Avatar: The Way of Water

The Way of Water is a massive undertaking for Cameron considering its legacy. The risks are certainly high, however. Thanks to an absurd budget to create the sprawling, vibrant Pandoran landscape, the film has to do historically well to even turn a profit. Future sequels and expansions on the world of Pandora hinge on what happens with the film as Cameron has previously stated he's prepared to end the franchise with Avatar 3 if the second film misses the mark with audiences. See how critics are reacting to the long-awaited sequel below:

Collider's own Perri Nemiroff is calling the film incredible, saying the technical feats work with the story.

Others are once again wildly impressed by the scale that Cameron is able to achieve with this universe.

Some critics are even saying that Avatar: The Way of Water builds upon and exceeds the first film which broke records around the world.

Naturally, another feat of technological advancement and movie magic, many are saying this sequel demands to be seen on the biggest screen possible.

Overall, if there's one thing critics are saying it's never to doubt Cameron when it comes to masterful filmmaking, even if the film is packed to the brim.

Avatar: The Way of Water makes a splash in theaters on December 16. You can watch the trailer down below.