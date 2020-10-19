‘Avatar’ Sequels: First Look at Edie Falco Reveals a New Character for the Franchise

While we still have a long, long, long time to wait until the first of four Avatar sequels is released, the folks behind the films have been keeping a steady stream of teases going on social media. A number of behind-the-scenes images have been released on Twitter by either the official Avatar account or that of producer Jon Landau, offering up fresh looks at cast members on the virtual sets or of some of the production design – all while keeping a tight lid on what, exactly, is going on.

That kind of changes today, as a new behind-the-scenes Avatar sequels image has revealed the new character played by Edie Falco, General Ardmore. In the Tweet, Ardmore is described as the new head of RDA activity on Pandora. And the RDA is, of course, the Resources Development Administration that oversaw the mining of the infamously named “unobtanium” on Pandora in the first movie, with Giovanni Ribisi playing the corporate administrator for the RDA mining operation that went haywire.

Ribisi will be reprising his role in all four of the Avatar sequels, and Falco actually joined the cast in January of 2019 – a year and a half after principal photography first began. Indeed, filming on the Avatar sequels started in 2017 and still isn’t fully done, as Cameron focused on the performance capture filming for Avatar 2 and 3, and a little bit of 4 and 5. Live-action filming on Avatar 2 and 3 didn’t begin until spring 2019 in New Zealand, but was shut down due to the pandemic in March 2020. And in September 2020, Cameron confirmed that live-action filming in New Zealand was complete.

And now we wait. Avatar 2 won’t hit theaters until December 2022, followed by Avatar 3 in December 2024, Avatar 4 in December 2026, and Avatar 5 in December 2028 – assuming all goes according to plan.

So here, enjoy this photograph below which is our first look at a new character in costume from the Avatar sequels. But savor it – it’s gonna have to tide you over for a while.