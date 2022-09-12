He also spoke about the rewarding experience of giving the first glimpse of 'Avatar: The Way of Water' to fans at D23.

At the D23 presentation for 20th Century Studios, Sigourney Weaver, Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Stephen Lang and producer Jon Landau were joined virtually by Academy Award-winning filmmaker James Cameron to chat about the long-awaited, highly-anticipated sequel Avatar: The Way of Water, for which they gave fans a 3D glimpse into what to expect from the December 16th release in theaters. Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, audiences will finally get to learn more about the story of the Sully family and the lengths Jake and Neytiri will go to, in order to protect their planet and the Na’vi race.

After the presentation, Landau briefly spoke to Collider on the press line for this 1-on-1 interview about the rewarding experience of giving the first glimpse of the film to fans at D23, the pressure they put on themselves to expand this world, how this story ultimately evolved into four sequels, preparing the actors for what will be required of them, the promise they made to the cast about their performances, and how exciting it is to be so far ahead of the technology that they’ve had to stop and name some of the things that they’re doing.

Collider: Audiences have been waiting for more Avatar films for a long time, and you’ve been living in and talking about this world for a long time, and now The Way of Water is finally coming out soon. How does that feel?

JON LANDAU: We make movies to be shared and to be seen by people. Here at D23, it was our first opportunity to share material, and it was an amazing and rewarding experience. While everybody else was watching the screen, I found myself watching the audience, and the rewarding part was to see them react when they dive underwater. We make movies for people to see, and in today’s day and age, why do people go to the movies? It’s to escape, and there’s no better place to escape to than Pandora.

From the first movie to these sequels, was it an even bigger challenge than before?

LANDAU: This has been a bigger challenge. We put a challenge on ourselves, on the scope and the scale of the character stories that we wanna tell. That’s pressure on us, to keep expanding it. Our movies are about the themes that we tell and the stories, and to find a journey that people would want to go on across four movies. We think we’ve done that, and we look forward to sharing that.

Image via 20th Century Studios

Did you know, early on, that you would need that many movies? Did you ever think it was just going to be the one movie, or did you always know that you’d need more movies to tell this story?

LANDAU: If I’m gonna be honest with you, our plan was to do three sequels, and we hired three teams of writers to work with Jim Cameron on them. Ultimately, there was more story to tell, and we decided to break it out into four movies. Our cast embraced that because we wouldn’t do it without our cast. They now know where their characters go, across those four films.

What do you do to even just prepare the cast for what they’re in for, with something like this? The actors returning from the first film have a better sense of it all, but how do you get the new cast ready?

LANDAU: The actors coming back know a little bit, but we’re going to new places, so we had to train them in different skills, this time around. What we try to do is share with them some of the concept art, so they can understand the world and the creatures. We have them work with a linguist, Paul Frommer, who wrote the Na’vi language. We want to make it authentic. People might look at the world of Avatar and think of it as science fiction, but to us, it’s science fact. We want the cast to embrace that and be comfortable in the world, to create the most honest and true performances.

Image via 20th Century Studios

What are you most proud of, when it comes to what you’ve been able to do with all this and what you’re going to be doing?

LANDAU: This is second to my two children. In relationship to the movies, the thing that I am most proud of is that we made a commitment to our cast, that when they saw their Na’vi and Avatar characters up on the screen, that they would see their performances in those characters. That was a promise we made before the first movie, and we made it again, going into the second movie. Every time they see the footage, the reaction is like, “That’s me up there on the screen.” That’s the promise we made to them.

What’s it like, as the filmmakers, to be in a position where you want to do something before it’s even really possible to do it, and you have to essentially invent and pave the way?

LANDAU: For me, that idea of trying to do something before it’s been done is what gets me out of bed, every day. It’s terrifying, and it’s exciting. I tell people, you wanna be ahead of the wave. You wanna be the impetus that pushes technology to allow you to tell stories in a way that you couldn’t tell them before. That’s what we’re trying to do with Avatar, and I’m so thankful that we have found a group of people to surround ourselves with. I stand on the shoulders of hundreds of others who embrace that same challenge, but can do their jobs much better than I could ever do them.

Image via 20th Century Studios

Every time it feels like everything has been done by now, there are still new ways to push things even further, which is pretty amazing.

LANDAU: There’s still further to go. There are days, truly, where we’ve had to stop and name something that we did because we’ve never been done before, and if we didn’t name it, we couldn’t go back to it. It’s like, “Okay, we like that. Let’s name it and let’s move on.” And then, a month later, when we need to do it again, we have a name for it, so we can go back to it.

That’s so cool. It’s like filmmaking gymnastics. When a gymnast does a new move, they name that move after the gymnast.

LANDAU: Exactly! It’s a new move.

Avatar: The Way of Water is in theaters on December 16th.