New ‘Avatar 2’ Set Photo Shows Kate Winslet Doing, Um, Something Underwater

Truly, if you’re not following the official Avatar social channels, you really should. There’s a regular stream of behind-the-scenes photos that will alternately excite and befuddle you. (The latter is especially true given how much of the movies are realized during an extensive post-production process.) Today’s latest quizzical post features Oscar-winning actress Kate Winslet doing, er, something underwater.

In the sequel Winslet co-stars as Ronal, a free diver of the Metkayina, the reef tribe of Na’vi that are, apparently, central to the new story, which makes the photo, featuring Winslet at the bottom of a pool in a motion-capture suit, with flowing flags, make a little bit more sense. (The flags are still a big question mark.) Winslet has previously explained that her role is relatively small, and only required a month of shooting, but if she’s in multiple installments (keep in mind there are still three more sequels to go) that might have changed. (Filming also had to be halted due to coronavirus shutdowns.) The tweet quotes an interview she did with the Hollywood Reporter, “I had to learn how to free-dive to play that role in Avatar, and that was just incredible. My longest breath hold was seven minutes and 14 seconds, like crazy, crazy stuff.” That’s some Tom Cruise-in-Mission: Impossible–Rogue Nation-style stuff.

This Avatar sequel marks the first time she has reteamed with writer-director James Cameron since the record-breaking Titanic made her a household name. Cameron stated in September that filming on Avatar 2 was complete, with the third one nearly finished. Of course, now the films enter the lengthy post-production phase, where all of the animation is complete, including giving Winslet’s character her mo-cap makeover. Avatar 2 is currently due in theaters on December 17, 2022.