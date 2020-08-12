‘Avatar 2’ Photos Reveal Massive Sets and James Cameron Looking All Director-ly

Avatar 2 isn’t “hitting theaters” until 2022, but business is a-boomin’ on James Cameron‘s set, and we’ve gotten no shortage of behind the scenes sneak peeks in the past few weeks. We’ve seen underwater shenanigans. We’ve seen extraordinarily long crane cameras. We’ve seen…this crazy looking crab suit thing. Today, producer Jon Laundau shared a few gifts for all you production design enthusiasts out there. First, a bird’s eye view of the New Zealand set’s High Camp Bio Lab build. The second photo sees Cameron himself inside the set, assumedly thinkin’ about underwater stuff.

The Avatar franchise, which debuted in 2009, is greenlit all the way out until Avatar 5, but we’re still not quite clear on the plot of Avatar 2. The closest we’ve got is Landau’s hints back in May.

“This is the story of the Sully family and what one does to keep their family together. Jake and Neytiri have a family in this movie, they are forced to leave their home, they go out and explore the different regions of Pandora, including spending quite a bit of time on the water, around the water, in the water. I think, why do people turn to entertainment today, more so than ever? I think it’s to escape, to escape the world we’re in, to escape the other pressures they have in their lives… I think with Avatar, we have an opportunity to allow people to escape to an incredible world with incredible characters that they will follow, in much the same way as Peter Jackson was able to do with Lord of the Rings, so that’s what we’re looking forward to doing.”

Check out the photos below. Avatar 2 hits theaters on December 16, 2022. For more on the franchise, here’s David Thewlis explaining which of the sequels he’s scheduled to show up in.