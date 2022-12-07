Thirteen years after Avatar came out and became the highest-grossing film of all time, James Cameron is finally back with its sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water. The period between these two films is the longest gap in Cameron’s filmography (the span between Titanic and Avatar comes close to twelve years), making The Way of Water highly anticipated simply for the fact that this film has taken so long to come to fruition. But as they say, you shouldn’t bet against Cameron, and with new Avatar films on the way every two years from now until 2026, it looks like Cameron is back for good.

In a recent interview with Cameron, Collider’s Perri Nemiroff asked about this thirteen-year gap between Avatar and Avatar: The Way of Water and asked what was the low point of this period, if he ever wondered if the film might not happen, and how he overcame that uncertainty. Cameron explained, "That’s a really interesting question. I mean, we did all our performance capture—we started in September of ’17—we did performance capture for a year and a half, then we did over a year of live-action photography."

Cameron previously stated that “the fundamental difference between the way we’re doing performance capture and the way it’s been done is that it’s really director-centric now,” as Cameron can now see in real-time how the performances and the backgrounds come together at once. He continued on to say:

“I think the lowest point was when we all got locked down, the whole world got locked down, everything was up for grabs. All of our priorities suddenly didn’t mean what we thought they meant, and recovering and coming out of that and getting back into production, and then working for a subsequent couple of years on a film that might not have theaters to play in. And then slowly seeing the industry around me recovering as I finished the film, and then building up optimism and confidence that there will be theaters to play the film in.”

While theaters have certainly struggled in the past few years due to COVID-19, Cameron is certainly likely to be one of the directors who can bring audiences back to theaters. His 1997 blockbuster, Titanic, became the highest-grossing film ever at the time, and has made $2.2 billion worldwide, and will make even more when it’s rereleased in February of next year. Titanic held this record for twelve years until Cameron beat himself with Avatar, which has made over $2.9 billion, and even made $75 million worldwide in its re-release earlier this year alone. As Cameron explained:

“And I think, had we come out any earlier, there would’ve been no hope for profitability. Right now we’re a bit on the cusp, right? Because we haven’t come fully back yet. We’re at about 80%. So well, what the heck? We just have to be better. We just have to be better.”

Thankfully for Cameron, it does seem like theaters are back in the swing of things in time for the release of The Way of Water. Since theaters reopened, three movies (Top Gun: Maverick, Jurassic World: Dominion, Spider-Man: No Way Home) have hit a billion dollars worldwide. But only five films have ever reached $2 billion, and two of them—the only original properties—came from Cameron, so we’ll see with The Way of Water if Cameron can continue this remarkable streak of successes.

Avatar: The Way of Water comes to theaters on December 16. Watch the most recent trailer below and stay tuned for our full interview later this week: