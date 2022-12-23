Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water, two of the season’s hottest ticket franchise blockbusters, each utilize the conflict between indigenous cultures and their colonizers as a source of thematic and engaging storytelling. However, the stories of both Wakanda and Pandora depict vastly different expressions of how indigenous people fight and overcome the menace of colonialism.

Wakanda Represents an Evolution of Indigenous Cultures and a Dissection of Colonialism

Marvel Studios’ 2018 hit Black Panther introduced audiences to the kingdom of Wakanda, a hyper futuristic nation built on a strong foundation of the versatile space metal vibranium and an embraced African cultural heritage. Both the original and its sequel use the existence and prosperity of Wakanda to speculate how an indigenous culture spared from colonization could have become a global superpower. Wakanda’s operations of government and advancements in technology are owed to not just the benefits vibranium, but its freedom from colonist oppression that the rest of the African continent suffered from. In depicting Wakanda as a wholly independent and powerful nation omitted from the march of colonial history, Wakanda’s isolation and lack of international intervention created a discourse not only around the evils and long-lasting societal effects of colonization, but of how inaction perpetuates it.

The strength of Wakanda as a nation is a point of contention in both films, as Wakanda’s power and security allowed them to prosper while also creating indifference to the surrounding cultures who suffered from colonization. Michael B. Jordan’s Killmonger argued that Wakanda’s greatest fault was not using their strength to right racial injustices felt throughout the rest of the world. The driving source of drama in Wakanda Forever is in how desperation for vibranium from the world’s nations exposed the underwater nation of Talokan, sparking a war between the two nations who were both born out of defiance of European invasion. In short, the Black Panther films celebrate indigenous cultures and create a story that gives its people strength, visibility and agency in exploring the innate evils of historical colonization.

The Avatar Films Rely on Over-Familiar History and Deny Narrative Freedom to Their Culture

Avatar and its first sequel The Way of Water, on the other hand, use a more traditionalist and antiquated look at indigenous people and colonialism as a source of melodrama. The films are allegorical in how they approach the cultures and experiences of real-world indigenous peoples, with Pandora and its native Na'vi representing an amalgamation of many indigenous cultures across the globe, painted with a broad brush of various generalizations and stereotypes associated with them. While Pandora and the Na'vi are indeed very fantastically alien in their design, they are written and conceptualized to juxtapose with the focal human characters in the same gaze as Native Americans. Through the lens of treating alien species as a racial other, as the science fiction genre has become synonymous for, the Na’vi embody the aesthetic and naturalistic dignity of indigenous peoples not as their own antonymous societies, but as they have been represented through colonialist history; as victims.

The stories of both Avatar films present the Na’vi as ongoing vulnerable victims of colonialism in its most unambiguous way, always fighting for their own survival against oppression and seldom allowed to inhabit their own stories that don't echo colonist history. The war between the Na’vi and humanity is illustrated with not-so-subtle imagery that elicits comparison to historical depictions of American/European colonization (naturalistic natives fighting off American/Anglo battalions with bows and arrows, etc.). The lives of the Na’vi and the Sully family as seen in the films are only experienced in relation to how they are fighting human colonialism rather than letting them live in stories that celebrate their own world and culture outside that conflict. The Way of Water reiterates the colonial drama of the original films and concludes with the promise of the fight against colonizers to be the only fight worth fighting for the Na’vi and the only story worth telling.

Of the two, Black Panther and its sequel take a more layered celebration of an indigenous culture and frank discussion of colonialism in modern hindsight than the historically dramatized take on it seen in Avatar does, which offers nothing new to the discourse or drama of colonialism.