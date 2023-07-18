Avatar blew audiences' minds in 2009 with its breathtaking cinematography, special effects, and world-building. On a budget of $237 million, the James Cameron film raked in over $2.923 billion at the box office. Prior to the release of Avatar, Cameron indicated that he would like to create at least two sequels if the first film was successful. Since then, movie fans waited patiently for the promised sequel and subsequent films for many years.

During the pandemic, hope began to dwindle that the sequel would ever come out, but sure enough, Cameron delivered on his promise! Avatar: The Way of Water follows Jake Sully with his growing family as they are forced to flee from their home in the forest to seek refuge. Quaritch has been reanimated in an Avatar body, thanks to a backup drive of his memories, and will stop at nothing to kill Jake and his family. The Sully family is tentatively hosted by Metkayina, an ocean-based clan of the Na’vi. They will have to assimilate into the new clan’s cultures and customs as they also try to find a way to defeat Quaritch and save the planet Pandora from greedy, capitalistic sky-people.

Filmed primarily in New Zealand, the new Na’vi clan is heavily inspired by the New Zealand indigenous people, the Maori. The water-based tribe has traditional facial tattoos and even performs the Haka at one point in the movie as they prepare to go to war. Writer and director James Cameron is a well-known aficionado for anything and everything ocean-related. He has set records for being the first person to do a solo descent of 6.8 miles in the Mariana Trench, has visited the wreckage of the Titanic multiple times, and has directed many documentaries about deep sea aquatic life. It’s no wonder why he took Avatar underwater in the second installment of the series. As future films for the Avatar franchise are currently in the works, let’s take a closer look at the budget breakdown for Avatar: The Way of Water.

Avatar: The Way of Water Release Date 2022-12-16 Director James Cameron Cast Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Kate Winslet, Vin Diesel Rating PG-13 Runtime 192 minutes Main Genre Adventure Genres Action, Sci-Fi, Adventure, Fantasy Studio 20th Century Studios

How Big Was the Original Budget for Avatar: The Way of Water?

Image via 20th Century Studios

The budget for Avatar: The Way of the Water was significantly higher than the first Avatar film, almost doubling it. With a budget of $350–$460 million, this places the film in the top 10 list of the most expensive films ever to be made along with Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, and Avengers: Endgame. Before more details about the production of The Way of Water came out, the budget was probably listed as $250 million, as the future Avatar films (which have not been officially titled yet) all have listed budgets at $250 million.

Clearly, James Cameron spared no expense on this installment, pushing the boundaries of both the actors and the filming crew with never-before-seen underwater motion capturing. When Avatar 2 and multiple sequels were greenlit in 2013, Cameron already had significant negotiating power over 20th Century Fox because he had the top two highest-grossing films at the time, Avatar and Titanic. Cameron himself stated that this movie was possibly the “worst business case in movie history,” due to the overhead and production costs.

Related:First 'Avatar 3' Behind the Scenes Image Offers a Peek at Pandora

How Was the Budget Distributed?

Image Via 20th Century Studios

In a not-so-surprising turn of events, Avatar: The Way of Water ended up going over budget, allocating $400 million for production costs alone, an additional $400 million for marketing and advertisement, $100 million for video costs, $40 million in residuals, $72 million for interest and overheads, and $300 million for cast and crew salaries. The total cost to make this movie ended up being slightly over $1 billion after all the bills had been paid. To be fair, Cameron also shot motion capture and live-action scenes for Avatar 2 and Avatar 3 simultaneously, which saved some time and time is money.

The most interesting part about the budget breakdown is the brand-new underwater filming techniques and technology that was utilized in the creation of Avatar 2. The New Zealand-based digital visual effects company, Weta FX, took a year and a half to develop the technology to seamlessly blend underwater filming with motion capture, a filming technique that has never been attempted before.

All the cast members had to undergo strenuous free-diving training before they were able to even begin filming. The ability to motion capture the actors’ performances underwater allowed for the end result of the Avatar characters to move naturally during the many underwater sequences of the movie. The special effects team used two digital “puppets” of the actors, instead of only one, which is done in many other motion capture films. One digital rendering was an accurate portrayal of the actor’s body, and the other rendering was that of their respective Na’vi character, allowing the FX team to link the two bodies for more motion capture accuracy.

Actress Kate Winslet, who played Ronal, Chief Tonowary’s wife, broke the record for holding her breath for over 7 minutes while filming a scene, beating previous record-holder Tom Cruise and his underwater scene in Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation.

Who Was the Highest-Paid Actor?

There’s no shortage of talented actors in the cast for this film, but the highest-paid one is Sam Worthington, reprising his role as the main character, Jake Sully. Worthington was reportedly paid $10 million for this movie, as well as an additional 5% of the gross revenue. With the film taking in over $2.32 billion, it’s safe to say he earned himself a significant amount of money. Zoe Saldaña comes in second place and was paid $8 million to reprise her role as Neytiri. Kate Winslet, who has worked with James Cameron previously in Titanic, was paid a salary of $6 million, which apparently made it worth it for her to hold her breath for over 7 minutes to film the Tulkun scene.

Hollywood veteran Sigourney Weaver both reprised her role as Dr. Grace Augustine as well as lent her voice and motion capture to Augustine’s Na’vi daughter, Kiri. Weaver was paid $3.5 million for her multi-faceted performance in this movie. Returning as the ruthless villain, Colonel Miles Quarich, Stephen Lang (Don’t Breathe) was reportedly paid a $2 million salary for the film.

Related:‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Proves James Cameron Doesn't Give a Crap About Kids

How Much Did Avatar: The Way of Water Need To Make To Break Even?

Given that the total production costs for the movie ended up being slightly over $1 billion, Cameron has stated that Avatar 2 would “have to be the third or fourth highest-grossing film in history” to break even. He was right. Following Avatar ($2.9 billion), and Avengers: Endgame ($2.79 billion), the movie sits at the third highest-grossing film of all time, raking in over $2.3 billion. According to an interview James Cameron had with GQ Magazine when asked about how much this movie cost to make, he said: “very f***ing expensive.”

Thanks to filming the second and third installments of the Avatar franchise simultaneously, Avatar 3 is already in post-production, with Avatar 4 and Avatar 5 currently in production. It’s looking like the third installment is shaping up to break the box office once more sometime in 2025. The movie will supposedly introduce audiences to a new Na’vi clan, “The Ash People,” who are a fire-based tribe. Unless Cameron intends to set his cast on fire for the entirety of the film, the next movie might not be quite as expensive as Avatar: The Way of Water, but who knows? It is James Cameron, after all.