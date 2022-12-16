One of the most expensive movies ever made, Avatar: The Way of Water is an exercise in excess. From its epic scope, state-of-the-art visual effects, and over three-hour run time, director James Cameron spared no expense on the film, which has now been released in domestic theaters 13 years after the first Avatar broke box office records. While The Way of Water quite literally has the highest bar for success, the film is off to a fine start at the box office, after making $17 million in Thursday previews.

The film began screening at around 3 pm, and will go wide in over 4,200 nationwide theaters on Friday. The $17 million Thursday haul puts it in line with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, but just behind Jurassic World Dominion ($18 million) and The Dark Knight ($18.5 million). By comparison, the first Avatar famously opened low, but went on to dominate the box office for months. It remains the highest grossing film in history with $760 million at the domestic box office and $2.9 billion worldwide.

There were concerns in the weeks and months leading up to The Way of Water’s release about the franchise’s cultural relevance — it has, after all, been over a decade since the first film was released. And crucially, Cameron has avoided flooding the market with spinoff material to distract audiences while they waited for the second installment. But a recent re-release of the first film drew a reassuring response from viewers, and added over $75 million to the film's domestic tally.

Image Via 20th Century Studios

RELATED: 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Cast and Character Guide: Who's Returning and Who's New in the Long-Awaited Sequel?

The Way of Water is on track to make between $150 million and $175 million in its opening weekend, which is solid, but still not as good as the two top Marvel Cinematic Universe releases of the year — Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ($187 million) and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever ($181 million). The Way of Water will, however, outperform Thor: Love and Thunder ($144 million), The Batman ($134 million), Jurassic World Dominion ($145 million) and Top Gun: Maverick ($126 million) in its three-day domestic debut.

Globally, the film began its rollout earlier this week, and has so far made over $50 million from 44 territories, excluding China, where it is said to have made $24 million so far. Initially projected to make around $100 million in its China debut, the film’s revised opening projections stand at around $70 million after a new COVID wave prompted the shutdown of theaters. The film’s global debut is expected to land between $450 million and $550 million — the biggest of the year.

Produced on a budget of around $400 million, Cameron previously suggested that The Way of Water would need to make around $2 billion globally to be counted as a success and to justify further investment in future installments. You can watch our interview with him here, and stay tuned to Collider for detailed box office coverage over the weekend.