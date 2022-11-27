In the lead-up to the much-anticipated release of James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water, a series of new posters have been revealed. The posters give viewers a closer glimpse into the characters, revealing new faces and varied emotions.

Posted to Disney’s official Twitter account, nine new posters for the upcoming Avatar sequel have been released, emphasizing a range of emotions and personalities that the film will bring forth. The posters showcase several prominent Pandorians, including Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), both of whom are staring into the distance wearing serious expressions on their faces. New facial markings can also be seen on their faces, including green forehead patches and a black chin line on Jake Sully’s face, which was absent from the previous movie. The posters also showcase new characters, including Cliff Curtis as a blue-eyed Pandorian named Tonowari, Kate Winslet as Ronal, and the return of Stephen Lang as villain Miles Quaritch, this time appearing as a Pandorian native. Whilst most of the characters in the new posters appear wary or ready for a fight, Sigourney Weaver’s character, Kiri (Jake Sully and Neytiri’s adopted eldest daughter) appears to be having fun, wearing a large grin on her face as she floats underwater. Her sibling, Neteyam (Jamie Flatters), on the other hand, appears just as stoic as his father.

One character poster stands out above the others, particularly because there is no trace of the familiar blue color of Na’vis present. New human character, Miles ‘Spider’ Socorro, as played by Jack Champion, shows the character staring straight at the camera. His hair and skin markings represent the Pandorian natives’ appearance, yet his skin is pale, leaving viewers to wonder what role Jake and Neytiri’s only adopted human son will play in the upcoming film.

Image via Disney

RELATED: New 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Trailer Showcases an Epic Naval Battle

The posters come as post-production on the fantasy-adventure film finally wrapped up. During Thanksgiving celebrations, producer Jon Landau shared a photograph of himself and the post-production team, including director Cameron, celebrating the end. “Congratulations to the entire Avatar: The Way of Water family,” Landau wrote. “Yesterday we completed our final mix and picture mastering and I snapped this picture of our post-finishing team. I am thankful to every one of you for your contributions to the film.”

Avatar: The Way of Water is the long-awaited sequel to Avatar (2009), set approximately ten years after the original film. Clocking in at over three hours, the film will see Jake Sully, Neytiri, and their family ⁠— Neteyam (Flatters), Kirk (Weaver), Lo’ak (Britain Dalton), and Tuktirey (Trinity Bliss), moving to an ocean dwelling in anticipation of an oncoming war.

Tickets are now on sale for the film in anticipation of its December release. Avatar: The Way of Water will be released in theaters on December 16. Check out the posters below:

9 Images