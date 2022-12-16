James Cameron certainly knows how to create great movie villains. Both the T-800 in The Terminator and the T-1000 in Terminator 2: Judgment Day invoke pure terror, and the Xenomorphs have rarely been more deadly than they are in Aliens. While the first Avatar is often criticized for its one-note characters, Stephen Lang seems to be having a blast playing the imminently detestable Colonel Quaritch, a ruthless military leader who doesn’t have an inch of compassion in his body. Quaritch’s hatred of the Na’vi and willingness to destroy their ecosystem purely out of spite makes Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) even more inspiring, and there’s no bigger crowd-pleasing moment in the film that Quaritch’s gruesome death. It’s a death that should have stayed permanent.

However, Avatar: The Way of Water decides to resurrect the character in one of the most confusing plot lines in the film. While Quaritch’s mortal body was destroyed during the final battle at the end of the first film, his memories and brain functions were retained so that they could be placed in a new body. The new, Na’vi version of Quaritch remembers everything about his old life, but not his death; this Quaritch is weirdly trying to avenge his own death by returning to Pandora and leading the RDA soldiers to find and kill Jake. In a 192-minute movie, this is just another added piece of exposition and feels like a very odd place to start off.

Beyond the disorienting nature of the body-swapping, bringing back Quaritch doesn’t make the film any more interesting. Lang played his role brilliantly in the first film, but clearly, the RDA would have other soldiers who were just as intent on killing the Na’vi. So much of The Way of Water is expansive, but the universe feels smaller when it simply reverts to another bad guy. Even if Cameron felt that there was more to do with the character, Lang’s return only sparks more questions, especially since he is also confirmed to be reprising his role in Avatar 3 (which is already in post-production) and Avatar 4 (which has already done some filming). It may be a little too early to make Quaritch the villain of the entire Avatar saga.

Quaritch Does Not Seem Changed by His Death at All

Image via Disney

While Sigourney Weaver also reprises both her role as Dr. Grace Augustine and the new character Kiri (the adopted daughter of Jake and Neytiri), her role is given more depth and raises some interesting questions. The nature of Kiri’s inception is unclear, which creates a sense of mystery that further sequels can unpack. Kiri is a completely different character, but she’s plagued by memories of Grace and treated as an outsider within her community. None of that subtly can be applied to Quaritch; he’s simply back to business as usual.

It’s an odd bit of irony that someone like Quaritch, who constantly makes xenophobic comments about the Na’vi in the first film, is now trapped in an Avatar body because it’s the only way to save his life. Perhaps it would have been interesting to give him a sense of self-hatred as he literally transforms into the species he worked so hard to eradicate, but in The Way of Water, he seems to enjoy the capabilities of his new body without any real comments otherwise. If the film had found a different way to introduce Quaritch as a more complex character, it could have justified his return. However, it doesn’t seem like this version of Quaritch has been changed at all by his death, and it simply feels like it's reiterating the same beats as its predecessor.

RELATED: 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Proves Nobody Can Do an Action Sequence Like James Cameron

Avatar 2 Did Not Take Advantage of Quaritch's Mindset in a New Body

Image via 20th Century Fox

The one storyline developed with Quaritch that could have potentially been interesting is the existence of his son, Spider (Jack Champion), who is discovered by Jake and Neytiri and raised as an adopted child. Spider has no contact with his biological family, and has known nothing but the Na’vi culture for his entire life. Unfortunately, this section of the film just simply does not work. Spider isn’t given enough screen time in the beginning with his adopted siblings to bridge an emotional connection, and his capture at the hands of the RDA feels like a melodramatic plot point only included so that the Sully family has no choice but to leave their home. Unfortunately, Spider’s confrontation with his father doesn’t really spark; Quaritch is just as grim and ruthless as ever, and Spider simply whines in a manner that evokes comparisons to the teenage Anakin Skywalker in the Star Wars prequels.

The issue is that both characters are at an impasse, and it’s evident which choice they will both make by the end of the film. It’s clear that despite Neytiri’s willingness to sacrifice him, Spider will end up returning to his adopted family. Quaritch doesn’t begin to show any signs of compassion towards the Na’vi even now that he is essentially one of them. He even goes so far as to hunt a native tulkun and dispose of its body after removing its brain enzymes just to prove that he hasn’t changed his mindset in the slightest. If the film isn’t interested in giving him a new narrative arc, then what was the point? It’s particularly obnoxious during the ending of the film when Spider rescues his father from his presumed death; it signifies that once again, he will be back with a vengeance, and not be humbled in the slightest.

Avatar 2 Should Have Turned the Focus to a New Villain

Image via 20th Century Fox

Thematically, it’s clear that Cameron wanted to focus on the relationship between fathers and sons in The Way of Water, but the inclusion of Spider does not mean that Quaritch also needs to return. It could have worked better (and felt more realistic) if the film had introduced another military character who hates the Na’vi to show that the death of one conqueror doesn’t mean that there aren’t many others that feel just the same way he did. The film even introduces the new character General Frances Ardmore (Edie Falco), but she seems to disappear from the film after Quaritch begins the Pandora operation. It’s disappointing to see a great actress like Falco wasted for the sake of needlessly watching a character whose initial demise was already satisfying.

Lang is a terrific actor and did his role justice in the first film; even if he was absent from the sequels altogether, his impact on the Avatar saga would certainly not be forgotten. However, the return of Quaritch to a narrative that is already overstuffed as it makes for a strange decision in a film that largely improves upon its predecessor. Perhaps bringing back Lang for a few flashback sequences could have developed the character in an interesting way, but going full speed and using him as the primary antagonist of the next few films feels a step too far.

Read More About ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’