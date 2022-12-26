The Christmas weekend is traditionally a cash cow for the film industry, as Hollywood looks to the holiday season to launch some of its biggest titles of the year. However, while Avatar: The Way of Water continues to shine at the box office, most other movies fell stagnant as brutal winter weather dampened moviegoing expectations.

The sequel to 2009's Avatar from director James Cameron seems to be the lone champion at the Christmas box office. Despite most other films doing poorly, the 20th Century and Disney film is projected to gross $82 million over the four-day weekend from 4,202 theaters. Avatar: The Way of Water will finish Christmas Day with a domestic total of $253.7 million and just over $855 million worldwide. It is likely to cross the $900 million mark globally within days with a strong international boost, getting it almost halfway to the reported $2 billion the film must earn in order to break even.

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, which opened midweek, took second place at the box office, raking an estimated four-day holiday gross of $17.8 million from 4,099 theaters across the U.S. The marquis family film from Dreamworks Animation, though, was projected to open in the $30 to $35 million range. However, distributor Universal Pictures is likely happy that the film will have almost no competition as the end of the year approaches, and despite the Christmas shortcomings, the film has earned more than $50 million globally.

TriStar and Sony's I Wanna Dance with Somebody, the musical biopic of pop singer Whitney Houston, took third place, with insiders expecting the film to take in $6 to $7 million this weekend, and will likely end the four-day run with about $10 million. This is not that far from the film's initial projections, and not a terrible first bid for a film that only cost $45 million to make. However, it is likely not what the studios were hoping for from a genre that has done well at the box office in the past, with another recent musical biopic, Elvis, bringing in $286 million worldwide.

Another newly released project, Damien Chazelle's star-studded period piece Babylon, is estimated to have a four-day opening of just $5.3 million despite getting a wide release at 3,343 theaters. This is a disappointing showing for a film with a reported budget of $100 million.

The top five films were rounded out by Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which despite already having a seven-week run prior to Christmas, still picked up another $3 million over the weekend to bring its domestic total to $423 million. The film will likely continue to bring in the tickets as Marvel's tentpole for the time being — at least until Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania premieres this February.

