He’s done it again. Against all odds, director James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water is showing the sort of holds that many believed were no longer possible in a post-pandemic era box office. With $24.4 million on its third Friday — up 27% from last week — the film is poised to hit $66 million this weekend, and $87 million over the extended four-day New Year's holiday window. If it ends up over-performing like it did in its sophomore weekend — the film finished $10 million higher than it was projected to — The Way of Water has a real shot at topping $450 million at the domestic box office by Monday.

The film is currently sitting at $382 million stateside, and is passing $1.2 billion globally as we speak. By the end of the weekend, The Way of Water will have overtaken two Marvel Cinematic Universe sequels — Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ($411 million) and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is expected to finish this weekend with just under $440 million in domestic box office receipts.

Produced on a budget of around $400 million, the long-awaited science-fiction sequel was always going to be compared to its illustrious predecessor. The first Avatar, released in 2009, remains the highest-grossing movie in history, with $785 million domestically and $2.9 billion worldwide. While it’s unlikely that The Way of Water comes close to those figures, reevaluated projections now put its final gross at anywhere between $1.6 billion and $1.9 billion. In either scenario, it will surpass Top Gun: Maverick ($1.48 billion) as 2022’s biggest film, and has a chance of overtaking Spider-Man: No Way Home ($1.9 billion) as the highest-grossing movie of the pandemic era.

Image Via 20th Century Studios

RELATED: The Greatest Action Films of 2022, Ranked

Up 70% from last Friday, Universal’s release of Dreamworks’ Puss in Boots: The Last Wish made $6.5 million on its second Friday, and is expected to finish the weekend at the number two spot with $15.9 million. Over the extended four-day weekend, the animated sequel is projected to make $21.2 million, pushing its running domestic total to over $66 million.

Wakanda Forever is looking to claim the third spot with a projected $7 million over the long holiday weekend, after a $1.8 million eighth Friday. The epic superhero sequel hasn’t been able to match the first Black Panther’s numbers either domestically ($700 million) or globally ($1.3 billion), but with over $800 million at the worldwide box office, it’s in solid shape. The fourth and fifth spots were claimed by Sony’s Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody and Paramount’s Babylon. The Whitney Houston biopic is slowing down with $1.4 million this Friday, pushing its running domestic total to over $11 million, but it’s a rare misstep for Paramount this year with director Damien Chazelle’s star-studded period epic Babylon. The film is expected to pass $11 million by the end of this weekend, but is also projected to lose the studio upwards of $80 million when all is said and done.

You can watch our interview with The Way of Water producer Jon Landau here, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.