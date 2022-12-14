After years of speculation, rumors, delays, and hype, Avatar: The Way of Water is finally hitting theaters around the world this weekend. Although some skeptics still cling on to the idea that the first film somehow didn’t have any cultural staying power, the original Avatar added to its ridiculous box office gross when it was re-released in theaters earlier this year. The hype has only increased since the first teaser trailer was released earlier this year exclusively in theaters showing Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness, and the film has already received serious awards recognition from critical bodies like the National Board of Review and the American Film Institute.

While Avatar fans may have had to wait a long time to see what James Cameron had been cooking up for all these years, it’s hardly the last time that Cameron plans to visit Pandora. Avatar 3 has already completed a majority of its filming, with a release date set for December 20, 2024. Cameron has also used The Way of Water press cycle to tease that Avatar 4, set to be released in 2025, “goes nuts” and impressed executives who heard the pitch. Producer Jon Landau has taken the opportunity to even hint at the storyline for Avatar 5, which would reportedly explore Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) on an adventure to Earth. With Cameron even talking about plans for Avatar 6 and Avatar 7, fans are likely curious if The Way of Water has a post-credit sequence that teases additional installments.

Does Avatar: The Way of Water Have an End Credit Scene?

Avatar: The Way of Water does not have an end credit scene, but you should probably stick around to the very ending to see all the talented visual effects wizards that contributed to the groundbreaking technical achievements. That being said, considering that the film is 192 minutes long, you might want to take a break to head to the bathroom, especially if you gulped down a Coke Zero during your Pandora adventure.

You won’t even bother Cameron if you get up during the film itself; he stated that viewers can go to the bathroom “anytime they want” because they “can see the scene they missed when they come see it again.” His confidence isn’t misplaced, as Avatar: The Way of Water is projected to make almost $650 million at the domestic box office.

What is Avatar: The Way of Water About?

After the events of the first film, Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri have raised a family on Pandora, but they’re forced to flee the forests after humans return to Pandora with a vengeance. In order to escape safely, the couple and their family flee to the underwater and reef regions of the planet. The film also features returning cast members Sigourney Weaver and Stephen Lang.

Does the Avatar Re-Release Have an End Credit Scene?

While nothing about the Avatar sequels was teased during the initial theatrical release, the IMAX re-release earlier this year included an exclusive preview of new footage from The Way of Water that teased some of the major set pieces in the film. While this footage didn’t land online, fans don’t have to wait very long to catch up with everything they missed and more if they’re still able to get tickets to The Way of Water this weekend.

Does James Cameron Like Post-Credit Scenes?

The Avatar re-release had a promotional stinger for the second film, but none of Cameron’s other films have had post-credit scenes. While Cameron hasn’t expressly talked about whether he’s a fan of end credit reveals, the trend has been increasingly popular in recent years as a result of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s cultural impact. Cameron has already made his opinion about Marvel films very clear, and said that the visual effects in the last two Avengers films “don’t come close” to what he and his team accomplished with The Way of Water.