Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Avatar: The Way of Water.After a grand total of 13 years, the second installment in James Cameron's magnum opus saga, Avatar: The Way of Water (2022), is finally here, and we're happy to report that this is the odd example where 13 isn't an unlucky number. The sequel to the Oscar-winning, highest-grossing movie of all time has managed to defy all odds and deliver a sequel more than worthy of its predecessor, already earning a certified fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. This incredible praise is justified with some absolutely immaculate visuals and special effects, not to mention some career-best performances from much of the cast. But, most people will also agree that the new film isn't perfect. The Avatar franchise continues to struggle narratively with a story that feels a bit too similar to the first film and the constant switching from 24 FPS to 48 FPs can be a bit jarring, but these issues are quickly forgotten once we reach what is easily the best final battle of the year.

'The Way of Water's Final Battle Is a Thrilling Spectacle

Just like the last film, The Way of Water concludes with an absolutely thrilling climactic battle, complete with a sense of scale that we rarely see in modern cinema. With the age of digital effects dominating the industry for the past few decades, these epic spectacle battles seen in works like The Lord of the Rings trilogy have been few and far between, with CGI historically just not being as convincing as dozens of extras in makeup and costumes. Avatar, being the franchise that prides itself on the technological advancement that it is, proves once and for all that practical effects, as impressive as they are, aren't always required to deliver a jaw-dropping finale. James Cameron has never been a stranger to delivering incredible action setpieces, particularly with sequels as seen in the masterpieces in action entertainment that are Aliens (1986) and Terminator 2: Judgement Day (1991), but with Avatar: The Way of Water, Cameron may have given audiences his most ambitious finale yet.

Image Via 20th Century Fox

How Does the Final Battle Begin?

To set the scene for this climactic battle, Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), along with his beloved Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), and the entire Metkayina Clan are mounted on their sea beasts and staring down the technological might of the human whaling forces, all while the typically spotless skies are having storm clouds roll in. Colonel Quaritch (Stephen Lang) and his band of resurrected avatar mercenaries are holding several of the Sully children hostage on a ship, and the vengeful military leader says he'll set the children free if Jake surrenders.

One area where The Way of Water shines is its expansion of Jake Sully as a character, who was oft-criticized as being bland and forgettable in the first film. Now, Jake is a father, and a flawed one at that, struggling to find a proper balance between benevolent caretaker and strict disciplinarian. One thing is for certain though - Jake loves his family and would easily die for them, and he gets very close to sacrificing himself to appease Quaritch before the outcast Tulkun Payakan intervenes, causing Jake to lead the charge and officially begin the battle for Pandora's oceans.

RELATED: James Cameron Fixed the Problems of the First 'Avatar' for 'Avatar: The Way of Water'

The Scale of the Final Battle Is Small but It Doesn't Feel Like It

"Battle for Pandora's oceans" is a bit hyperbolic as the final battle is more about stopping the "skypeople" from slaughtering any more Tulkun than it is about full control of the oceans. From a scale perspective, this is a smaller battle with far fewer participants than the final battle in the floating mountains of the last film, not to mention a much more personal conflict for Jake and his family. Yet, despite this, the climactic battle in The Way of Water never feels like a smaller-scale conflict. With the Na'vi's mounted beasts, the humans' aquatic war machines, a massive sinking ship, and a rampaging Tulkun, the fight still has so many moving parts for audiences to look at. This also likely has to do with the smaller environment having more (for lack of a better term) depth, with the fight taking place both above the waves and below it.

Image via Disney

The Violence Is Visceral and the Deaths Are Brutal

It's kind of astounding that Avatar: The Way of Water was able to get away with a PG-13 rating, as there are some pretty brutal deaths that take place in the film. We saw this in the last film, but once again, we see the tremendously satisfying and stealthy combat techniques of Neytiri in the fight, and her shooting evil soldiers with her giant bow never gets old. Seeing her shoot what is an arrow to her impale a merc as if it were a massive spear will always be immensely satisfying and never feels too over-the-top or poorly contextualized.

Speaking of satisfying, one character who is instantly hateable is Scoresby (Brendan Cowell) - the Tulkun whaler whose process of hunting the creatures is the definition of inhumane. He was likely the one who killed Payakan's companions and family, so a Tulkun being the one to do him in feels appropriate. And boy does he, as Scoresby easily has the most brutal death in the whole film, being trapped by a harpoon cable before his boat crashes and chops his arm clean off. At least, we think he's dead, but if there's anything this latest movie taught us, it's that this franchise's villains have a nasty habit of being hard to kill.

Neteyam's Death Raises the Stakes

Since we know that there will at least be three more movies after The Way of Water, it's hard to imagine any of these major characters will die before the halfway point. That ultimately rings true as the most vital characters do survive, but the same cannot be said for Jake and Neytiri's son, Neteyam (Jamie Flatters), who dies while saving his siblings from Quaritch. In hindsight, this was a fairly obvious outcome given that Neteyam's brother Lo'ak (Britain Dalton) is given triple the amount of attention. But, Neteyam dying continues the cycle of vengeance between the Sully and Quaritch families and is a necessary sacrifice in the film's plot to offer a sense of urgency as this climactic battle reaches its conclusion.

"Let's Get This Done"

The sun has set, the whaling ship is in shambles, and nearly all the humans and Na'vi have either fled or died, leaving only Quaritch and the Sully family remaining. Quaritch has a knife to Kiri's (Sigourney Weaver) neck, ready to kill another Augustine, while Neytiri is prepared to kill her (kind of) adopted child and Quaritch's biological son, Spider (Jack Champion). The stand-off ends as both children are released - but when Quaritch tells Jake that he'll never stop coming for him, it leads the bitter rivals to have one more duel. Jake defeats Quaritch and he and his family nearly die in the process, and the Sullys and Quaritch are able to escape. Vengeance breeds vengeance in this tale and this is still only the beginning. Hopefully, we won't have to wait another decade to see an inevitable rematch between Jake and Quaritch, but until Avatar 3 (2024) comes out, we can still rewatch this beautiful, intense, and emotionally powerful finale.

Read More About ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’