Back in 2009, we got the first glimpse of the world of Pandora in what was a visually ambitious yet narratively inert experience. It all made Avatar, for as much discussion as has been had over the past several years about its cultural impact, a work that showed plenty of potential even if it didn’t fully capitalize on it. Now, with the first of many planned sequels coming more than a decade later, writer-director James Cameron has made the most of this potential. Avatar: The Way of Water is a surprisingly stunning sequel that takes all the rich visuals and gives it a compelling narrative to work within. For all the ways it stumbles in regards to its frame rate, which is a significant problem, once you get used to this and become swept up in the story, it proves to be about as compelling of a sequel as one could hope to get.

The Na'vi Are Made the Focal Point

Most crucial to this is that, compared to the first film, the Na’vi are rightfully made central to the experience. Where the original made them feel like cardboard cutouts who didn’t have much of any complexity, we are now given a long overdue look into their lives. Yes, it is Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) who provides our reintroduction into the world with narration that brings us up to speed on the conflict of the film. However, he is not really the main character of this story. Rather, it is the children that he has with Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) who drive much of what happens as they try to make their way in a new part of this world that they have fled to. It is there where we meet the Metkayina, an oceanic Na'vi clan who reside on the reefs of Pandora. When we arrive there, the film instills everything with a greater tension that we see playing out. Many are less than enthused about potential conflict being brought to their doorstep, with each new character feeling distinct, even in just their introduction. Perhaps even more importantly, they aren’t solely seen through the eyes of the human characters. We come to see how they thrive in their gorgeous water world in a manner that feels more measured.

Where the first film got bogged down in far too much narration from Jake that reduced all the vibrant aspects to being exposition to establish his growth, this has more emotionally-driven worldbuilding where he isn’t the focal point. The original felt like it was only just establishing the bare minimum of detail and character traits to then build to the inevitable conclusion. While spectacle of this kind can be striking and dynamic, if it lacks an emotional depth then it will only end up feeling hollow. Avatar: The Way of Water gives its story a beating heart, doing more with less by taking its time with exploring more of the nuances of its characters in their day-to-day lives. There are extended stretches where the characters can just be without the plot driving what we see of them. Where this could be potentially boring to some, it pays off to invest in the particulars of the characters and what it is that they are then fighting for. It creates a real sense that the Na’vi are far more than just a backdrop for a woefully standard story, but an integral part of the experience. It is they who give this story shape and form as we observe all the multifaceted parts of their life that fully immerse us in their world.

A Better, Yet Still Imperfect, Balance Is Struck

With that being said, the film still can’t help getting caught up in some of what hindered it prior. Even as most of the human characters and their superficial storylines are made less central in favor of exploring the lives of the Na'vi, there is one particular kid who keeps popping up. Without going too much into detail about who he is or his family history, much of the time that the film spends with the younger human boy Spider (Jack Champion) falls flat. Every single moment he appears serves as a reminder of how the least interesting parts of the first film and this one are the anthropocentric elements. Thankfully, that largely fades into the background as we become drawn back into the world of the Metkayina and those like Spider are made mostly secondary. It is a promising reversal from the original entry that often lost sight of the Na’vi in the hustle and bustle of the human drama playing out on their planet. Here, we come to know them and their world independently of the colonizers that crash down.

There is still the narrative element of them seeking to get resources from Pandora, but even that feels more thought out. While the original was about the vaguely sketched idea of the resource known as “unobtanium,” a still incredibly hilarious name, there is a new one that carries a greater thematic resonance. Known as “amrita,” it is something that is extracted from the brain of the whale-like creatures on the planet that the Metkayina have a sacred connection with. We learn that it has the power to stop aging in humans and is thus incredibly valuable. The conversation explaining this passes quickly and, crucially, doesn’t drag down the pacing of the story. Instead, it is part of how the film keeps the focus on a more compelling emotional core while still establishing all the moving parts. It all meshes together far better to make us fully locked in when the conclusion then launches us headfirst into the spectacle. The foundation is more solid from top to bottom, both for this film and the potential several more to come. In telling this more emotionally engaging story, Avatar: The Way of Water improved in all the ways it needed to without losing sight of its stunning visuals to be a more well-rounded work. It ensures that, for the first time in more than a decade, Cameron's expansive world of Pandora has been made into something more alive than it ever was before.

Avatar: The Way of Water comes to theaters on December 16.

