As the year comes to an end, James Cameron's epic sequel continues to splash across the world as Deadline reports that Avatar: The Way of Water has now grossed over $1.1 billion at the global box office on its 15th day of release after an additional $70.5 million on Wednesday. Of its overall total, $762.8 million comes from international markets, which puts the film on track to become the biggest international release of the year.

Despite its lower-than-expected opening weekend of $134 million, the movie continues to dominate the box office with solid legs. Domestically, the film has earned $337.9 million so far, which puts the movie on track to surpass Thor: Love and Thunder's $343 million. Whether the film will be able to beat Top Gun: Maverick's $718.7 million remains to be seen. However, Avatar: The Way of Water currently paces 1% behind the previously mentioned film and has earned the best Wednesday of the year this week with its $20.4 million, topping Maverick's $14.8 million.

In international markets, the film continues to maintain momentum at the box office. As of Wednesday, the film has earned $75 million total from France alone, with a $3.7 million Thursday gross from China, despite its ongoing COVID-related restrictions, adding to its $116 million total. Korea also continues to see wide success with the epic science fiction flick with $2.1 million to its total of $62.7 million. Among the other larger markets, the movie has earned a collected total of $52.1 million from Germany alongside $42.4 million from India.

With a third installment already filmed, and several other sequels already in the works, a lot of the franchise's future depended on the success of Avatar: The Way of Water. However, with the film already crossing the billion-dollar threshold and maintaining steady legs at the box office, it appears that Cameron's epic science fiction universe has a strong future ahead.

Over a decade after the first film's events, Avatar: The Way of Water sees the return of Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, and Stephen Lang as Jake Sully, Neytiri, and Colonel Miles Quaritch. Sigourney Weaver also returns to the sequel as Kiri, a new character, and stars alongside several new cast members, such as Kate Winslet as Ronal, Cliff Curtis as Tonowari, and Edie Falco as General Frances Ardmore.

Avatar: The Way of Water is now playing exclusively in theaters. Check out Collider's interview with Worthington and Saldaña about the film below.