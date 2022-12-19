Before Avatar: The Way of Water was released in theaters, director James Cameron announced that the film would need to make $2 billion in order for it to be a success. The film fell short of its box office predictions over the weekend, but the earnings have been rising as global earnings now stand at $441.6 million compared to Sunday’s $435 million. Avatar: The Way of Water reportedly cost $250 million to make, making it Cameron’s most expensive film to date.

Though the sequel earned less than expected, it still took home more than what Top Gun: Maverick earned in its first weekend. Avatar: The Way of Water has pulled in $62.2 million in China, $27.4 million in Korea, $20 million in Germany, $19.3 million in France, and $18.1 million in India. Part of the reason why the film fell short of predictions is a result of its box office performance in China. Being one of the first Hollywood films to make a debut in China since the pandemic began, the film was originally expected to pull in over $100 million in China alone. However, China’s strict zero-COVID policy and COVID concerns have likely impacted the viewership in China, despite strong interest in the film.

Despite the fact that Avatar 2: The Way of Water is still behind predictions, it still has broken multiple box office records. It was the No. 1 movie in all offshore markets, except for Japan where it placed second. The worldwide opening of Avatar: The Way of Water represents the 3rd highest global weekend from a Hollywood film since the pandemic began, and the 2nd highest global opening of 2022 behind Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Avatar: The Way of Water is a sequel to James Cameron’s 2009 film Avatar, and picks up the story of Jake Sully and Neytiri more than a decade after the first film. The sequel follows the couple and their children, Neteyam (Jamie Flatters), Tuktirey (Trinity Bliss), Lo'ak (Britain Dalton), and Kiri (Sigourney Weaver). Facing an external threat from humans, Sully and his family leave their rainforest home and settle in an aquatic region of Pandora as they prepare for an oncoming war. Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Stephen Lang, Joel David Moore, Giovanni Ribisi, and Matt Gerald reprise their roles from the original film, and new cast members include Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, and Jermaine Clement.

Avatar: The Way of Water is currently playing in theaters. Check out collider's interview with The way of Water star, Lang, below: